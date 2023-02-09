Home decor tips: Time-honoured decor pieces for culture and art enthusiasts

Collecting decor that holds cultural significance has long been a practice for those with a deep appreciation for culture and art. " Life imitates art" and this phrase by Oscar Wilde perfectly expresses the impression for art and culture enthusiasts in terms of integrating decor that reflects culture and art into our daily lives. Similarly, decor that holds cultural significance provides us with a strong reminder of the importance of culture and art in our lives. Vintage paintings, brass statues, and other cultural items can be found in households all over the world that augment the allure of your home space. (Also read: Home decor tips: Energising colours to enliven the interiors )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kapil Goel, Founder of Exotic India Art, suggested some time-honoured decor pieces that can be meticulously displayed with deftly blended art and culture.

1. Brass statues of Hindu gods and goddesses

Brass statues are timeless depictions of traditional art forms and cultures. The abundance of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are exquisite reflections of culture that are noteworthy. The brass statues are likely to inspire devotion in people and are proudly displayed in homes, offices, and temples as a reminder of our rich cultural heritage. Placing these divinity pieces in your home will not only add spirituality but will also heighten the allure of your home.

2. Traditional canvas and paintings

A sentimental connection that is both unique and ubiquitous can be made through the creative form of art. Canvas and painting are creative forms that have long been a mainstay of enhancing the artistic expression of the home and still have a timeless quality to them. Similarly, many people who profess a profound reverence for traditional paintings and canvas find that a creative form allows them to not only express their love of art but also their personalities and beliefs.

3. Art deco spherical mirrors

Mirrors are traditional art deco pieces that have been artistically modified for ages. Now, spherical mirrors that are crafted from materials such as brass, glass, or even wood can be used to create a stunning focal point in any room. In the sense of art and culture, the mirrors poetically represent a timeless aesthetic, with the possibility of adding charm and grandeur to any living space. People who hold a love for art deco appreciate the uniqueness that these mirrors bring to a room, and they have long been using aesthetically pleasing mirrors.

And at last, the time-honoured inspired art decor gracefully enhances your home territory by maintaining the cultural essence. In light of the comfort and nostalgia they can evoke, these exquisite pieces are highly regarded by art and culture connoisseurs.

