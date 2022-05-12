Home interior decor tips: 4 themes you should look out for to redecorate your home this summer

Summers are here and it is just a great time to redecorate your home. When we roll out those rugs and hang up those mood lights in the winter holidays, why not celebrate the summer sun with some lively and uplifting decor?

Summer presents the best opportunity to bring a warm and refreshing aesthetic into your home. From floral makeovers to glamorous statement pieces, to some bohemian decor, a few simple changes can make your house seem as inviting as the seaside retreat or the cottage hideaway you've always desired.

In an interview with Ht Lifestyle, Keyur Zaveri, Vice President of Design at Prava, shared, “There are lots of ways you can refresh your home for the summer. From painting rooms in mood-enhancing vibrant shades such as yellow, leafy green, and hot pink, to decorating with bold floral and botanical wallpapers – both will instantly bring the summer magic to your home and spark joy in your heart. So go ahead and pick a theme that resonates best with your vibe and personality.”

He suggested 4 top summer home decor ideas to make sure your home feels as refreshing as a glass of freshly squeezed lemon juice on a hot summer day.

1. Go boho - ‘Boho’ aka Bohemian is truly the summer vibe this season. Bohemian decor is as unique as the person decorating the room. So no two spaces will be exactly alike and are an honest expression of your personality. With lots of earthy colours, natural textiles and whimsical charms, the boho aesthetic is popular among people who consider themselves free spirits. Opt for nature-inspired colours and motifs to bring home that rustic charm. Cane weaves and wood, earthy materials such as cotton, accents in faux leather and natural dyes paint a picture of friendly calm.

2. Fancy a floral makeover? - Moody and atmospheric or light and bright, the floral-themed interior decor is of the bold and beautiful variety. When reinventing and redesigning your home, be style confident and use florals to make a statement or just add a few subtle botanical accents to bring hints of colour into your home. Floral decor is often used for the more occasional spaces and to add a wow-factor, opt for some floral wallpapers which are bound to make a bold statement.

3. Feel the ‘abstract’ energy - If ‘plush’ and ‘welcoming’ are more to your taste, then go for an avant-garde theme that features neutral shades with soft curves. This theme adds a touch of minimalism and modernity to your home. It boasts cosy armchairs in sleek designs and other composite furniture pieces that have a minimally striking look with soft forms blended with bold geometric shapes. Minimalism is all about subtracting unnecessary frills from your spaces and keeping things simple, yet compelling. A lot of homes are turning to this aesthetic as a refreshing way of neat, organised and clutter-free living.

4. Be eclectically glamourous - If rich upholstery coupled with elegant silhouettes and royal colours resonates with your personality, then you might consider going for an eclectic glamour theme this summer. This theme combines an eclectic mix of designs with luxe, on-trend materials such as marble and brass, which work beautifully as an elegant hang-out or a grand entertaining space.