Home interior decor tips: Check out these ideas for new age work-from-home setup

We have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns with an altered approach to our professional lives where many have imbibed a work-from-home or simply anywhere attitude. Yet, remote working entails spending a significant portion of our work hours from the comfort of our homes but though our lifestyles have quickly adapted to this rapid change, so should our spaces.

While functionality is a prerequisite for a work-from-home setup, the critical challenge is to create something equally aesthetically pleasing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Suman Sharma, Principal and Head of Business at Mangrove Collective, shared, “An ergonomically sound, comfortable chair and study desk, while quintessential for extended periods of sitting without harm to the body, should also allow for a diverse range of movements to facilitate working. In addition, the design for the desk should carve out ample storage space for chargers, cables, documents, stationery, and more within easy reach yet keep the work area clutter-free, thereby allowing for efficient organisation.”

She added, “Locating the setup such that it receives natural light helps boost productivity and makes the space come alive. Incorporating a modern table lamp and some indoor plants add dynamism and visual interest to the workspace. Whether furnished in a traditional or a contemporary style, a home office need not be limited by design constraints. One can inject a playful and personal touch into the space with artefacts, photographs or other mementoes. This helps create an intimate corner that one would look forward to occupying every day.”

Echoing the same, Priyanka Singh, Director at VO Living, said, “Post pandemic, the work from home culture has become an essential part of our lives. Bringing the new age work from a home setup with a well-lit corner, a comfortable lumbar support chair and an ergonomic desk is perfect for transforming your room and a window with a view can uplift and bring the work motivation needed.”

For many of us, the hybrid work-from-home system is now a permanent part of our lives. Suggesting ideas for the same, Sajal Lamba, Co-Founder and Director of Wriver, said, “While initially, we had to make the most of the facilities we had, new-age homeowners today prefer to have a private set-up to boost their productivity and foster their work-life balance. Apart from a room's aesthetics, furniture is the most crucial element offering comfort in a home office and an ergonomic work desk and task chair are vital in this regard.”

She recommended, “The work desk should be designed to ensure the user does not have to stretch or slouch and is sitting at the ideal height. Ergonomically unsound furniture induces discomfort and stress build-up in the body, affecting an individual's well-being. On the other hand, ergonomically comfortable furniture is conducive to better productivity and a good body posture which keeps one happy and content.”

According to Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head at MP's Alankaram, “An important prerequisite for a work-from-home setup is devising the furniture layout. Since the idea is to create an office at home, the most used office furniture item must be placed in the space to serve as a starting point for design. The list will necessarily include a comfortable chair and a table.”

Highlighting that once the essentials are known, it is necessary to consider the ergonomics of the furniture, she pointed out, “The conditions at home differ from an office and hence it is vital to have structurally sound and ergonomically viable furniture that suits long working hours. The chair’s back support must be inclined to the right angle and the table’s height in accordance with the chair. Ideal ergonomic furniture can facilitate comfortable working hours with appropriate support on the neck and shoulders and a backrest to assist the spine's natural curve.”

Anupriya Sahu advised, “Although it is recommended not to sit for hours at a stretch, one must be mindful while sitting to maintain a seat depth of two to four inches from the back of the knees. It is also essential to pay attention to elements like the chair's foam base and tufted finish and one must always opt for breathable natural fabrics.”

