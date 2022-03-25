Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / How do tiny cameras take such pretty pictures? The secret is, they don't
art culture

How do tiny cameras take such pretty pictures? The secret is, they don’t

No image you see on your smartphone screen is the work of its cameras alone. See how AI is making you look better.
(Pixabay)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByVishal Mathur

The smartphone camera is perhaps the most dramatic example of the miniaturisation of tech. How do sensors so small produce the beautiful photos smartphones now generate? The answer lies in some very clever artificial-intelligence-driven image-processing software.

No image you see on your smartphone screen is the work of its cameras alone. As soon as one taps the shutter button, algorithms in the background step in.

One of the most vital things they do is combine the light and data captured in different pixels to create a sharper, smoother image. The result: intricate details and a well-lit scene where there simply wouldn’t have been one before. Which answers the puzzling question: How does a tiny phone camera end up yielding better images that a whole digicam?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Mathur

Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world....view detail

