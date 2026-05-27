How to summer-proof your room? 8 simple hacks to make your interiors cooler

The summer heat is intense and brutal, with temperatures climbing every day and breaking records and making headlines. In such weather, indoor spaces become a sanctuary of respite, helping you relax, focus and sleep properly amid the scorching heat. But even indoors, a hot stuffy or humid room can make summer feel unbearable, impacting your sleep, focus and health. This is why making a few simple changes to your room can significantly improve the airflow, reduce heat build up and contribute to create a space that is cooler and far more comfortable.ALSO READ: Living room feels ‘off’ even after trendy makeover? 5 common decor mistakes homeowners make

Know how can you can make your room cooler with a few easy decor tweaks. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Let's narrow down some practical hacks that can actually help make your room cooler. Kunwar Gaurav Giri, chairperson of Annapurna Hostel, shared with HT Lifestyle a set of simple and practical tweaks that anyone can follow to beat the heat indoors and make their room feel fresher during summer months.

You don't need any elaborate renovation, complete overhaul or major room refresh to make your space summer-ready. A few simple tweaks to ventilation, fabrics, window covering and decor can help feel cooler, fresher and more comfortable during the hotter months.

Kunwar advised, reinforcing the idea that summer-proofing any room does not require a lot of major changes, “To get your room ready for summer, you don’t always have to make large-scale changes. Just by making a few small changes to airflow, using breathable materials, and minimising sunlight hitting your room, you can create an environment that is much cooler and more comfortable for you to relax and recharge during the hottest months of the year.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's his guide on a practical guide to summer-proofing your room, beating the heat and making your space feel colder: 1. Use lightweight window coverings (curtains and blinds) Pick cotton, linen like breathable fabrics.

Keep windows covered during peak afternoon heat.

Pick light shades like white, beige, cream or pastel colours. 2. Improved ventilation Open windows early in the mornings or late in the evening.

Avoid keeping windows open during peak afternoon heat.

Use opposite windows for cross-ventilation.

Keep furniture away from windows so air can move freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's his guide on a practical guide to summer-proofing your room, beating the heat and making your space feel colder: 1. Use lightweight window coverings (curtains and blinds) Pick cotton, linen like breathable fabrics.

Keep windows covered during peak afternoon heat.

Pick light shades like white, beige, cream or pastel colours. 2. Improved ventilation Open windows early in the mornings or late in the evening.

Avoid keeping windows open during peak afternoon heat.

Use opposite windows for cross-ventilation.

Keep furniture away from windows so air can move freely. {{/usCountry}}

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Choose cotton bedding. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Select cotton bedding Heavy coverings and synthetic materials tend to retain heat, which makes it impossible be comfortable at night.

Select cotton sheet bedsheets and pillow covers.

Keep bedding layers minimal during summer. 4. Plants Pick low-maintenance indoor plants.

Go for aloe vera and snake plant to improve air quality.

Many indoor plants are visually stimulating and can improve the environment. 5. Don't use unnecessary electricity Switch off the TV, laptop or desktop when not in use.

Unplug chargers after charging devices.

Electronic devices can generate heat when they are used for long hours or left plugged in unnecessarily. During summer, this extra heat can make a closed room feel warmer and more uncomfortable. 6. Select light decor Use light-coloured bedsheets, cushions, and curtains.

Choose shades like white, beige, cream or pastels.

Opt for light-coloured decor shades to reflect more light and can make the room feel brighter and airier.

Dark colours absorb more heat and can make the room feel heavier or warmer. 7. Change the layout of room for better airflow Do not block windows or doors with large furniture.

Keep some open space around windows for better airflows.

Move bulky furniture away from vents or fan paths. 8. Maintain a tidy and clutter-free room Cluttered room can feel cramped, stuffy and warmer, especially during summer.

Too many items can block proper airflows and make it harder for the room to feel open and breathable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Select cotton bedding Heavy coverings and synthetic materials tend to retain heat, which makes it impossible be comfortable at night.

Select cotton sheet bedsheets and pillow covers.

Keep bedding layers minimal during summer. 4. Plants Pick low-maintenance indoor plants.

Go for aloe vera and snake plant to improve air quality.

Many indoor plants are visually stimulating and can improve the environment. 5. Don't use unnecessary electricity Switch off the TV, laptop or desktop when not in use.

Unplug chargers after charging devices.

Electronic devices can generate heat when they are used for long hours or left plugged in unnecessarily. During summer, this extra heat can make a closed room feel warmer and more uncomfortable. 6. Select light decor Use light-coloured bedsheets, cushions, and curtains.

Choose shades like white, beige, cream or pastels.

Opt for light-coloured decor shades to reflect more light and can make the room feel brighter and airier.

Dark colours absorb more heat and can make the room feel heavier or warmer. 7. Change the layout of room for better airflow Do not block windows or doors with large furniture.

Keep some open space around windows for better airflows.

Move bulky furniture away from vents or fan paths. 8. Maintain a tidy and clutter-free room Cluttered room can feel cramped, stuffy and warmer, especially during summer.

Too many items can block proper airflows and make it harder for the room to feel open and breathable. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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