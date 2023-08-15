Don’t let the long weekend scene wane. We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 16

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar - III

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Saaz-E-Mehfil

Where: Mic Drop, M4, South Extension II

When: August 16

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

What: Partition Horrors

Where: Rajiv Chowk & Kashmere Gate

When: August 16

Timing: 6am to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) and Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

Entry: ₹10

#FleaSpree

What: Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: August 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Love Online — The Bollywood Café

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Ivie Wie Ivie

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction