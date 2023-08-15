HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 16
The day of August 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Don’t let the long weekend scene wane. We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar - III
When: August 16
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Saaz-E-Mehfil
Where: Mic Drop, M4, South Extension II
When: August 16
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#ArtAttack
What: Partition Horrors
Where: Rajiv Chowk & Kashmere Gate
When: August 16
Timing: 6am to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) and Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)
Entry: ₹10
#FleaSpree
What: Exclusive Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: August 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Love Online — The Bollywood Café
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 16
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Ivie Wie Ivie
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 16
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction