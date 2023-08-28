Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 28

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The day of August 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wondering why has Monday returned? Here’s giving you all positive reasons to feel, bring it on!

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Ivie wie Ivie

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Behen Ko Naman By Kisna

Where: Depot48, M Block, Greater Kailash II

When: August 28

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: August 28

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Yaadein

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 28 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: India International Mega Trade Fair

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III

When: August 18 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Entry: www.megatradefair.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

