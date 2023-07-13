Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 14

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The evening of July 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!

#ArtAttack

What: For Ground

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: July 13 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Superiority Complex by Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm and 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Nooran Sisters Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

