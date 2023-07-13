Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 14

#ArtAttack



What: For Ground

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: July 13 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs



What: Superiority Complex by Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm and 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn



What: Nooran Sisters Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

