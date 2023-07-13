HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 14
The evening of July 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!
#ArtAttack
What: For Ground
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: July 13 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Superiority Complex by Shreeja Chaturvedi
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: July 14
Timing: 7pm and 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) and Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Nooran Sisters Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 14
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction