HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 15

Saturday brings much excitement to make the most of the weekend. But this stops right before the question of where to go, what to do. If you, too, are looking for an answer, check out these options here:

#ArtAttack

What: Insights — A Photography Exhibition

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 14 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line) and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Virli Live — A Stand-Up Comedy Show

Where: Comedy Country, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: July 15

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Kun Faya Kun — Qawwali by Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: 1943 — A Lota Story

Where: Excelsior American School, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

