HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 15
The evening of July 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Saturday brings much excitement to make the most of the weekend. But this stops right before the question of where to go, what to do. If you, too, are looking for an answer, check out these options here:
#ArtAttack
What: Insights — A Photography Exhibition
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 14 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line) and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live — A Stand-Up Comedy Show
Where: Comedy Country, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: July 15
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Kun Faya Kun — Qawwali by Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: July 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: 1943 — A Lota Story
Where: Excelsior American School, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: July 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction