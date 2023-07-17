Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 01:54 AM IST

The evening of July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues hitting you as hard as Delhi monsoon? Try some culture therapy with these exciting events that will help you sail through the day!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

What: RDX-India Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 17

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

What: There’s a way

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: July 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

What: Nishant Suri Live — A stand-up solo show

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi monsoon monday blues
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP