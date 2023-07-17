Monday blues hitting you as hard as Delhi monsoon? Try some culture therapy with these exciting events that will help you sail through the day!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

#TuneIn

What: RDX-India Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 17

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: There’s a way

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: July 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live — A stand-up solo show

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

