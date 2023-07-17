HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 18
The evening of July 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It’s just Tuesday, and weekend is far away. But, worry not as we have got a lot of options for you to revel in and make the day exciting:
#TuneIn
What: Gaurav & Parijat
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Commercial Complex, Safdarjung Enclave
When: July 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in/tickets
#ArtAttack
What: Very Small Feelings
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket
When: July 4 to September 20
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: The CIA Comedy Show
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram
When: July 18
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
