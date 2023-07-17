It’s just Tuesday, and weekend is far away. But, worry not as we have got a lot of options for you to revel in and make the day exciting:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 18

#TuneIn

What: Gaurav & Parijat

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Commercial Complex, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in/tickets

#ArtAttack

What: Very Small Feelings

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket

When: July 4 to September 20

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: The CIA Comedy Show

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

When: July 18

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

