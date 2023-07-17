Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 18

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The evening of July 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It’s just Tuesday, and weekend is far away. But, worry not as we have got a lot of options for you to revel in and make the day exciting:

#TuneIn

What: Gaurav & Parijat

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Commercial Complex, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in/tickets

#ArtAttack

What: Very Small Feelings

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket

When: July 4 to September 20

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: The CIA Comedy Show

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

When: July 18

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

