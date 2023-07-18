Want to get over the mid-week lull? Here’s all that’s happening in the city to pep up your otherwise monotonous Wednesday:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 19

#TuneIn

What: Techno Night Ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: July 19

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow

#JustForLaughs

What: Excuse Me Brother — Standup Solo by Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 19

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: July 19

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: Queens of Orango

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.indiahabitat.org

