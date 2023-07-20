And it’s finally, Friday! So what are your plans for the evening? If none, then let us suggest you what you must not miss!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 21

#TuneIn

What: HCL Concerts — Bickram Ghosh

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookimyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 21

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Design By Nature

Where: LTC Exhibition Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 21 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: ADAAH - Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

When: July 21 and 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

