HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 21

ByHTC
Jul 20, 2023 09:11 PM IST

The day of July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

And it’s finally, Friday! So what are your plans for the evening? If none, then let us suggest you what you must not miss!

#TuneIn

What: HCL Concerts — Bickram Ghosh

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookimyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 21

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Design By Nature

Where: LTC Exhibition Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 21 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: ADAAH - Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

When: July 21 and 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

