HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 26

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Chronicles ft Rajneesh Kapoor & Maheep Singh

Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No-1, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 26

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Landscapes in Flux

Where: The Gallery, Ground Floor, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 21 to 27

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Ali Brothers Live

Where: SOHO, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 26

Timing: 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Veer Meera – A Musical on Empowering Women

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Sutraa — Rakhi & Teej Special

Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 26 and 27

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

