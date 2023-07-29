HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30
The day of July 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
You’ve earned your Sunday! So work no more to make the most of it for we’ve curated a gamut of events happening in the city. Check out all that you can enjoy today:
#JustForLaughs
What: Genuinely — A Comedy Special by Appurv Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: July 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Barkha Ritu — Musical Celebrations with Maestros
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: July 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Polyphonies in Distance
Where: Gallery Dotwalk, B19/5 F, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase I, Gurugram
When: July 29 to September 3
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: The Luxury Exhibition — Fashion & Lifestyle Experience
Where: Club Capri, Central Park II, Sector 48, Gurugram
When: July 30
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Between You & Me Too
Where: Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: July 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
