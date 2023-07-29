Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 29, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The day of July 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

You’ve earned your Sunday! So work no more to make the most of it for we’ve curated a gamut of events happening in the city. Check out all that you can enjoy today:

#JustForLaughs

What: Genuinely — A Comedy Special by Appurv Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Barkha Ritu — Musical Celebrations with Maestros

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Polyphonies in Distance

Where: Gallery Dotwalk, B19/5 F, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase I, Gurugram

When: July 29 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: The Luxury Exhibition — Fashion & Lifestyle Experience

Where: Club Capri, Central Park II, Sector 48, Gurugram

When: July 30

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Between You & Me Too

Where: Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

When: July 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

