You’ve earned your Sunday! So work no more to make the most of it for we’ve curated a gamut of events happening in the city. Check out all that you can enjoy today:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

What: Genuinely — A Comedy Special by Appurv Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Barkha Ritu — Musical Celebrations with Maestros

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

What: Polyphonies in Distance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Gallery Dotwalk, B19/5 F, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase I, Gurugram

When: July 29 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

What: The Luxury Exhibition — Fashion & Lifestyle Experience

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Club Capri, Central Park II, Sector 48, Gurugram

When: July 30

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 30

What: Between You & Me Too

Where: Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: July 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON