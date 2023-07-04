HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4
The evening of July 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Nothing could possibly be exciting when it’s just the second day of the week i.e. Tuesday. Correction: Here’s all that will uplift your spirits:
#JustForLaughs
What: Anubhav Singh Bassi — New Material
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 4
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Karoake Night
Where: Auro Bar and Kitchen, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 4
Timing: 6pm to 1am
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: A Sacred Path: Seeking True Happiness
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28
When: July 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on the Rapid Metro
Entry: Free
