Nothing could possibly be exciting when it's just the second day of the week i.e. Tuesday. Correction: Here's all that will uplift your spirits:

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

What: Anubhav Singh Bassi — New Material

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

What: Karoake Night

Where: Auro Bar and Kitchen, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 4

Timing: 6pm to 1am

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

What: A Sacred Path: Seeking True Happiness

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: July 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on the Rapid Metro

Entry: Free

