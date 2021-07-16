I want to encourage mothers to stand up for themselves: Diipa Khosla

Being an influencer and a mother has its own set of challenges. Sharing hers, fashion and beauty influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla showcased a look at the Cannes Film Festival, which portrayed the pressure mothers face while raising a child. Her outfit, which was accessorised by breast pumps, set the internet on fire.

“The message was to encourage mothers to stand up for themselves and use their voice to say ‘enough is enough, I will do this on my own terms and in my own style’,” says the new mom, who delivered a baby girl just two-and-a-half months ago. “Motherhood is a personal journey between a mother and child. When other people meddle with that, it’s almost as if they are stripping away a right that a mother is entitled to. The aim of this look was to assure other mothers that they are not alone,” adds Khosla. The influencer, who walked the red carpet at Cannes for the third time, posted her look on Instagram and wrote: “I chose to shed light on this topic due to the messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother.”

The post, which garnered mostly positive reactions, made her realise that many mothers resonate with the cause. “I’ve received so many messages from mothers, who can relate to this, saying their relatives and friends tell them what to do and not to do, and just expressing how overbearing it is,” she says. Shedding light on how she created the look, Khosla says, “The idea sprung after I received multiple messages demanding that I must breastfeed my daughter, as well as criticising the fact that I had to stay away from her for two days for a business trip (the film festival). I felt very overwhelmed and intruded upon. So me being me, the best way I thought I could address the hate, is with love. The look depicts me breast pumping milk while wearing this beautiful gown, showing that mothers work too. There are some sacrifices that have to be made along the line and it’s nobody’s place to judge that.”

The Indian-origin influencer, who is based in Netherlands, feels her honest relationship with her audience allows her to make statements like these. “The trials of being an ‘online mother’ are seen when people believe they have the right to tell you things that can be an outright invasion,” she adds.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter