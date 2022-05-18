Immerse yourself in these city museums

On International Museum Day today, we bring you a list of museums that the city of Mumbai has to offer and is easily forgotten by its residents. Spend a day out strolling through the halls of Mumbai’s rich art and culture.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Kala Ghoda (Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT)

This Indo-Saracenic structure, located in Kala Ghoda, was previously known as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India. It is arguably one of the most beautiful buildings in the city. It houses a host of relics, artworks and artefacts from the Mughal empire era, Indus Valley Civilization, and displays of Mumbai’s trade relations with other continents.

Nehru Planetarium

Nehru Planetarium in Worli (Photo: Twitter)

If you are an astronomy or science geek, then the Nehru Planetarium in Worli is the place to be. It allows you to peek through telescopes or take part in astronomy themed quizes and poetry competitions. The cultural wing also hosts workshops and seminars on several performing arts.

Another section of this museum is the Nehru Science Centre which is the largest interactive science-related centre in India. A few blocks away from the planetarium, an iconic pineapple-shaped building hosts interactive exhibits on various science topics.

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum in Byculla (Photo: Facebook)

When you enter this immaculate architectural marvel in Byculla, you are transported to a different time in Mumbai. Named in honour of Dr Bhau Daji Lad, this museum showcases relics from all over India and the world, including clay models, maps, paintings and photographs of life in Mumbai from the 18th to 20th centuries. It was formerly known as the Victoria and Albert Museum.

National Gallery of Modern Art

National Gallery of Modern Art in Fort (Photo: Facebook)

Housed in a magnificent heritage building in Fort, this gallery is a treasure trove of contemporary art. NGMA boasts of having exhibited the works of some of the greatest names of art: Pablo Picasso, Maqbool Fida Husain, Raja Ravi Verma, Rabindranath Tagore, and the likes. The gallery perfectly captures the evolution of art through the years.

B.E.S.T. Transport Museum

B.E.S.T. Transport Museum in Sion (Photo: Facebook)

If you are fascinated with the bright red buses that traverse Mumbai’s roads, get aboard one and get off at the Anik bus depot in Sion. Here, you can learn everything there is to know about the public transport system’s vast network. Discover how it came into existence to old bus tickets, antique ticket machine, vintage buses, conductor badges and other memorabilia which are among the items on show.

National Museum of Indian Cinema

National Museum of Indian Cinema in Pedder Road (Photo: Kunal Patil/HT)

Opened in 2019, this museum is sprawled across two buildings located in Pedder Road. It’s fitting that Mumbai, the birthplace of Indian cinema, has a museum dedicated to chronicling the country’s film heritage — from the first silent motion picture screening at Watson’s Hotel in Mumbai to modern-day Bollywood and other filmy memorabilia.