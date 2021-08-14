IndependenceDay: Tales of freedom take centre stage

As the Capital prepares to celebrate 75th Independence Day, the struggles of our freedom fighters and their stories of resilience and courage have come under the spotlight. And paying homage to the numerous sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi (fondly called Ba), and others, is the ongoing festival titled Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The National School of Drama (NSD), is organising this festival in the run up to August 15, and staging three plays namely Jagdamba, Bapu and Pehla Satyagrahi. And this live event, which has been curated after a long hiatus due to Covid-19, has evoked joy and patriotism among theatre lovers! “We had prepared our play before the pandemic struck, and have performed it across India in the past. To perform live after a long time, and on the occasion of Independence Day is a hopeful thought because the essence of theatre is only possible during a live show,” says Suresh Sharma, director of the play Pehla Satyagrahi, which will be staged on August 14. “We wish to highlight those phases of Gandhi ji’s life that not are not known to many, such as the story of Champaran, his ashram in South Africa and many others,” adds Sharma.

Plays named Jagdamba, and Bapu have been staged so far, as part of the three-day event, in association with various theatre directors and artistes. Directed by Pratima Kulkarni, the play Jagadamba received an overwhelming response. Based on Ba, that is, Kasturba Gandhi, the central character was portrayed by thespian Rohini Hattangadi. It’s said that Bapu used to herself call her Jagdamba, which means the universal mother. “It was spellbinding to see Rohini ji live on stage after so many years. And this happening during Covid-19 time was like a dream come true for anyone who loves theatre,” said a viewer after the play.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed to make the theatre viewing experience a safe one, for the audience. “We are implementing social distancing, and will be operating on 50% capacity. We have made seating arrangements for 120 people to watch the play,” says Dinesh Khanna, acting director and associate professor, NSD, adding, “Apart from sanitising hands at the gate itself, temperature checks and wearing masks is mandatory. Passes for the plays can be obtained free of cost at the campus, and each pass allows only two people, on a first come first serve basis.”

What: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bhagwan Das Road

On till: August 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines