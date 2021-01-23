IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
art culture

Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu

The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST

The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.

Noting that there are quintessentially democratic ethos in the Indian way of life, Naidu said "we see each individual as important as another".

"Indian civilisational values recognise the vibrant variety in human beings and that there is no inherent conflict in this diversity as we are part of the same divinity," he said in a statement.

The vice president suggested that such a world view brought about mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and collaborative effort to achieve progress sustainably and inclusively.

Naidu made the observations during a virtual book launch of 'Not Many, But One', an English translation of poems of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru by G K Sasidharan in Hyderabad.

Recalling the saint's enormous influence on modern India, Naidu said Narayana Guru was "was a multifaceted genius, a great 'maharshi' (sage), an eloquent proponent of Advaita philosophy, a talented poet and a great metaphysician".

Narayana Guru was at the forefront of the temple entry movement and against the social discrimination of untouchables, according to Naidu.

Consecrating a Siva idol amid protest from bigoted traditionalists, Narayana Guru provided the impetus to the Vaikom agitation and drew nationwide attention and appreciation from Mahatma Gandhi, the vice president recalled.

Narayana Guru also emphasised the practice of ideals of cleanliness, promotion of education, agriculture, trade, handicrafts and technical training as a part of the Sivagiri pilgrimage, Naidu noted.

"For Narayana Gurudev, there is only one caste, one religion, one god for all (oru jathi, oru matham, oru daivam, manushyanu)," Naidu said.

This philosophy formed the basis for his reform movements, which sought to remove inequalities and social distortions.

The vice president described Narayana Guru as one of the most influential saints of modern India who had propagated the country's unique vision of harmony, peaceful coexistence and respect for diversity.

Naidu also spoke of Narayana Guru's genius for intuitively knowing the potential of science and technology. He noted the saint's contributions to metaphysics as a mystic contemplating the origin of the universe and quoted a few examples of his mystic insights.

Naidu felt that there was a need to discover and rediscover such innumerable gems by delving into the rich treasure house of cultural history. He urged the youth to go through publications and understand the underlying message.

Naidu hoped that the younger generation would "appreciate the soul of India" in this process and become a generation that is "more aware of its inheritance".

"No nation can move forward by forgetting its culture and heritage," the vice president said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter﻿

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu philosophy philosophy of life

Related Stories

Congress president Sonia Gandhi at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.(PTI)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Vivekananda promoted oneness of religions, equality of humans: Sonia Gandhi

By Indo Asian News Service | Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2017 07:02 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi said Swami Vivekananda spoke about tolerance and universal acceptance and “today, more than ever, we are engulfed with the same challenges of prejudices which Swamiji spoke about”.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to talk about the “spirit” of Onam(Screengrab from Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook page)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to talk about the “spirit” of Onam(Screengrab from Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook page)
india news

‘Spirit of oneness and prosperity’: Shashi Tharoor posts video of Christian nuns celebrating Onam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2017 03:58 PM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to talk about the “spirit” of Onam
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Focus on oneness, not differences: Dalai Lama

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Dharamsala
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2014 08:53 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday called upon people to focus on oneness of humanity as against the differences in society.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
art culture

Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights &amp; unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights & unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
art culture

PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Ahead of his visit to Sivasagar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
art culture

Queer eye: There’s a new trans news magazine in Madurai

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The free fortnightly online magazine offers updates on the news, tips on fashion, health and home decor, lists products made by members of the community, and lists job openings too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
art culture

What are they waiting for? The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The play’s the thing. But sometimes, it’s also the thing that makes you wonder about other things. Bonus questions in this puzzle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
art culture

Art Basel Has Postponed Its Namesake Fair Yet Again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
art culture

Art created in a petri dish in India has just won an international award

By Harikrishnan Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Researcher Balaram Khamari “plants” live bacteria in a jelly-like substance called agar, to create agar art in intricate patterns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
art culture

UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asking the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
art culture

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
art culture

Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum could fold and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Gustavo Galvao's new film is about resisting, fighting through art

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Brazilian filmmaker Gustavo Galvao says his latest movie "We Still Have the Deep Black Night" is a reflection of the current political climate of the country and aims to fight censorship and dictatorship through art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
art culture

Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
world news

Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain’s garbage blight

Reuters, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Used oxygen bottles, torn tents, ropes, broken ladders, cans and plastic wrappers discarded by climbers and trekkers litter the 8,848.86 metre (29,032 feet) tall peak and the surrounding areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP