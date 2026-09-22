Inside Adnan Sami’s luxurious Mumbai home: Rare Beatles, Michael Jackson, Elvis records, Beethoven manuscript and more

Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visited the luxurious, memorabilia-filled family home of singer and musician Adnan Sami in Mumbai. The home tour video was posted by Farah on her YouTube channel on September 21.

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The video explores the singer's extensive collection of original musical recordings, prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri, and rare artefacts such as a Beethoven manuscript and items from the Kaaba. Let's take a look inside his home:

Step inside Adnan Sami's beautiful space

Adnam Sami's luxurious abode in Mumbai is no less than a well-curated museum, featuring several unique spaces, decor choices, and rare memorabilia. The home tour begins with the singer giving Farah Khan a tour of his living area, divided into multiple spaces, including the tastefully done dining area, the luxurious sitting space, and the piano section, where the singer often hosts friends from the industry for a gala session.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the highlight has to be the real silver, vintage vinyl records, and the music gallery. In his living room, the singer showcased first-press vinyl records and vintage photo sets of legendary Indian film soundtracks that influenced his musical journey, which he has now framed and displayed on his walls. Some of the films are Amar Akbar Anthony, Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, and Alam Ara. Rare auction collectibles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the highlight has to be the real silver, vintage vinyl records, and the music gallery. In his living room, the singer showcased first-press vinyl records and vintage photo sets of legendary Indian film soundtracks that influenced his musical journey, which he has now framed and displayed on his walls. Some of the films are Amar Akbar Anthony, Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, and Alam Ara. Rare auction collectibles {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from the vinyl records, the singer also showcased his rare auction collectables in his house. His collection includes original gold record awards from The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Presley, acquired at auctions, as well as a print of the original manuscript for Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata.

Apart from the vinyl records, Adnan Sami also showcased real silver items he and his family collected from around the world over the years, reflecting his upbringing as the child of diplomats. The singer also keeps a framed piece of sacred cloth taken from the Kaaba in Mecca.

The luxurious home theatre, music studio and office

Designed with classic Chesterfield seating, soundproofing, scenic views of the Mumbai skyline, and a custom ceiling, his home office and music studio are equipped with everything a musician needs, including Dolby Atmos sound.

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The theatre is also decorated with framed 35mm film strips and posters of his favourite classic films, such as Fiddler on the Roof, Lawrence of Arabia, Deewaar, Ocean's 11, The Sound of Music, and The Godfather. Meanwhile, his office area includes a desk with a pull-out keyboard built in. The space is acoustically treated to preserve the natural outdoor view and includes a dedicated singing/microphone booth featuring pictures of all the icons that inspired his musical journey.