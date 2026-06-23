Inside Dia Mirza's stunning eco-friendly house she bought when she was just 20: ‘First home a woman in my family owned’

Celebrity home tour videos give a sneak peek into the lives of your favourite stars, revealing homes that are as lavish as their lifestyles. However, Dia Mirza's home is a visual treat for every nature and art lover. Farah Khan recently visited the actor to take a tour of her home and posted the video on YouTube on June 22.

A look inside Dia Mirza's gorgeous, eco-friendly home.

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Warm wooden elements and all things green take over her eco-friendly home. The tranquil space in the midst of an urban jungle gets elevated by modern, stunning artworks collected by her over the years.

Describing the space as her refuge and sanctuary away from the noise of the city, Dia Mirza confessed that this is the first home any woman in her family has ever owned. She purchased it when she was 20, using the earnings from her second film, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. Let's take a look inside:

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{{^usCountry}} A sanctuary in the city {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sanctuary in the city {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Warm, inviting and peaceful, every room in Dia Mirza's house has a window garden filled with lush green plants, bringing the outdoors in. Sunshine seeps into her home through oversized glass windows, enhanced by beautiful potted plants. The actor revealed that while she has a separate maternal home, this residence is her ‘maika’ (maternal home), where her mother currently lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warm, inviting and peaceful, every room in Dia Mirza's house has a window garden filled with lush green plants, bringing the outdoors in. Sunshine seeps into her home through oversized glass windows, enhanced by beautiful potted plants. The actor revealed that while she has a separate maternal home, this residence is her ‘maika’ (maternal home), where her mother currently lives. {{/usCountry}}

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Dia Mirza's decor style strays far away from minimalism; however, it beautifully layers textures to create an abode that speaks of design elegance and the subtle art of making maximalism work. As one enters the home, they are welcomed into a tiny lobby which opens into the living room and the dining area. The space follows an open floor plan, with its high ceilings, large windows offering views of the garden outside, and a textured wall, creating a gorgeous space.

The living room is decorated with stunning artworks, modern and vintage lamp fixtures, a wall dedicated to her library, a cosy seating area overlooking the gardens, vintage furniture, plush rugs, and a teak dining table. The dining area is another cosy nook, transformed by Dia by placing it near another large window and using the corner to have an L-shaped bench for guests to relax.

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The highlight of the home has to be Dia's London-style kitchen and the photo wall. The house has a lobby, which the actor uses to hang photos documenting her journey – from childhood to now. They feature pictures from her childhood and of her biological father, Frank, who was a German artist and architect. She confessed that she keeps these photos because she never wants to forget where she comes from.

On the work front

Dia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka revolves around a high-stakes legal battle in which the lines between justice, morality and personal loyalty become increasingly blurred.

Apart from Dia, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 10 July.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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