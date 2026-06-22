Step inside Barun Sobti's gorgeous 4 BHK family home in Mumbai where he lives with his wife and 2 kids: Watch video

Barun Sobti's home is a masterclass in simple, minimal elegance, without compromising on space, designer elements, or lavish decor. One gets a sense of the design philosophy the couple followed in their home, right on their main door, painted a striking blue and featuring a brass knocker. The couple decorated the space with an abstract artwork, a pebbled area for their two kids – a daughter and a son – to park their bikes, and plants to liven it up.

In the video, the couple talked about their long-distance relationship and their history as school sweethearts before giving a sneak peek inside their unique home, which features a hidden secret room , a spacious balcony, and creative spaces for their children, all decorated by Pashmeen. Let's take a look inside:

Barun Sobti and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, opened the doors to their family home in Mumbai to give Farah Khan and her team a tour of their lavish space. The filmmaker shared the video on her YouTube channel on June 19.

As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that follows an open floor plan, which the couple has divided into a dining nook and a sitting area. High ceilings, vibrant green and dark blue couch, a patterned centre table, a large TV screen, and modern lamp fixtures liven up the space.

The beauty is in the details The sitting area is near the large French windows that open up to the spacious balcony with a view of the Mumbai skyline, featuring wooden flooring and plush seating to have a relaxed evening. Meanwhile, inside, the seating area is decorated with a white wooden cabinet that matches the house's theme and is complemented by books, decorative items, wooden shelves holding awards, and a TV unit filled with board games.

The dining area is minimal and laid-back, allowing guests to relax and feel at home. It features a light wood dining table with a bench and chairs. A glass cabinet featuring glassware and china, a white wooden cabinet, plants, and modern lamps add a touch of minimal elegance to the space.

The walls in this area feature wood panelling and also act as a hidden door to the couple's guest room, which they have decorated beautifully and features a large window with a gorgeous view. Right next to the dining area is their modular kitchen, with modern glass doors and a refrigerator that holds memories in the form of fridge magnets.

The house also has a foyer with walls adorned with photos of their precious memories, and the floor features a hopscotch game that the kids enjoy. It leads to the kids' adorable bedroom and a dream playroom with all the games that also features a tiny door for the kids to crawl through, and the couple's bedroom.