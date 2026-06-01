Inside Indian mother's 'peaceful life after leaving husband at 52': Internet lauds ‘aunty who finally chose herself'

In a digital landscape often dominated by youthful trends, 53-year-old Baljinder Kaur has captured the hearts of thousands by documenting a different kind of milestone: the quiet, profound beauty of a life reclaimed. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

The ‘peace’ of starting over

Baljinder Kaur documents her ‘peaceful life’ after ending a 20-year abusive marriage. (Instagram/ The Better India and choosingmyself_at52)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her May 16 Instagram video titled 'Peaceful life after leaving my husband at 52', has become a beacon of hope for women trapped in cycles of domestic silence. She captioned it: "Peace. Finally choosing me."

The short clip is deceptively simple. It features Baljinder engaged in the mundane tasks of a solo morning — drying her face with a towel, preparing a milk drink, and hanging laundry on her balcony. Yet, it is her expression that tells the real story. There is a visible lightness in her shoulders and a steady, unhurried calm in her eyes that suggests these everyday chores are no longer burdens, but rituals of a hard-won freedom. Also read | Dowry, domestic violence, and the unsafe reality for Indian women

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Decades of silence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decades of silence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the video highlights her current tranquility, a longer, more intimate May 19 Instagram video on her life, shared by The Better India, reveals the harrowing 'decades of pain' that preceded it. Baljinder’s journey is a stark reflection of the societal pressures many women face: from early loss and remarriage to the cycle of abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the video highlights her current tranquility, a longer, more intimate May 19 Instagram video on her life, shared by The Better India, reveals the harrowing 'decades of pain' that preceded it. Baljinder’s journey is a stark reflection of the societal pressures many women face: from early loss and remarriage to the cycle of abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Widowed at a young age with a three-year-old daughter, Baljinder initially resisted remarriage. However, the relentless social narrative that 'a daughter needs a father' pressured her into a second union at 33 with a man chosen by her family. The 'decent' facade of her second husband crumbled just two days after their wedding, she shared — for nearly 20 years, Baljinder endured physical abuse and his struggles with alcoholism.

Like many mothers, Baljinder stayed 'to save the marriage' for her daughter’s sake. The breaking point finally came when her husband’s abuse extended toward her daughter. Even then, it took several more years for Baljinder to find the path out.

Two years ago, after her daughter was safely married, Baljinder shared that she confronted her husband one last time — following a final, violent altercation, she walked out of her home and was taken in by her daughter and son-in-law. Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘It is never too late to start over’

Baljinder’s story has triggered an outpouring of emotion and solidarity across social media. Her Instagram page, @choosingmyself_at52, has become a space for those discussing the hushed topic of late-life divorce in traditional societies. "Aunty is showing the same generation that you can reinvent yourself at any age. So refreshing to see that," wrote one Instagram user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Other comments echoed this sentiment, with many people noting that Baljinder’s courage serves as a blueprint for others: "I hope people get inspired by you. Respect is everything." Someone also commented, "Respect for your courage. It is never too late to start over."

Baljinder's journey is more than a personal victory; it is a challenge to the cultural stigma that suggests a woman’s life is 'over' if her marriage ends, especially after 50. By sharing her morning tea and her laundry routine, she is de-stigmatising the idea of living alone and proving that peace is a worthy pursuit, regardless of age.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON