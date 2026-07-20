Inside Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre's royal Jaipur wedding: From Mysore Palace-inspired decor to grandmother's recipes

Actor-producer Sharmiela Mandre has tied the knot with filmmaker and Tamil producer Sudhan Sundaram in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the regal Samode Palace in Jaipur on July 12. Surrounded by their families and close friends, the couple chose a private celebration that beautifully blended tradition, craftsmanship and personal storytelling over celebrity grandeur. (Also read: Step inside Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s dreamy Morocco-inspired Mumbai home )

Sharmiela Mandre celebrates heritage in wedding at Samode Palace

Intimate wedding of Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram blends culture and craftsmanship. (1Plus1 Studio)

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The wedding festivities unfolded over a series of intimate pre-wedding ceremonies before Sharmiela and Sudhan exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony. Set against the regal backdrop of Samode Palace and the lush Samode Bagh in Jaipur, the celebrations reflected the couple's vision of a destination wedding that was deeply rooted in culture, craftsmanship and meaningful storytelling. Instead of opting for an extravagant celebrity affair, they chose to honour their heritage through thoughtfully curated experiences that highlighted India's diverse artistic traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Every aspect of the wedding was meticulously designed to blend South Indian customs with Jaipur's rich artisanal legacy. Bespoke block prints inspired by Mysore Palace, temple architecture and Bharatanatyam formed the visual language of the celebrations, while handcrafted décor paid homage to Rajasthan's celebrated craft traditions. Each event drew inspiration from a different regional art form, including Bandhani, Blue Pottery and intricate Gota work, creating a distinct identity for every ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every aspect of the wedding was meticulously designed to blend South Indian customs with Jaipur's rich artisanal legacy. Bespoke block prints inspired by Mysore Palace, temple architecture and Bharatanatyam formed the visual language of the celebrations, while handcrafted décor paid homage to Rajasthan's celebrated craft traditions. Each event drew inspiration from a different regional art form, including Bandhani, Blue Pottery and intricate Gota work, creating a distinct identity for every ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping with South Indian traditions, she adorned herself with elegant temple jewellery.

The culinary experience was equally personal, featuring one of Sharmiela's grandmother's treasured recipes as a heartfelt tribute to family traditions. Beautifully captured by Manvi Gandotra, founder of 1Plus1 Studio, the wedding came alive through custom-designed installations, intricate motifs and handcrafted details created exclusively for the couple, making it a heartfelt celebration of love, heritage and India's enduring craftsmanship.

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The fairytale wedding unfolded against the majestic backdrop of the palace.

What Sharmiela Mandre wore

Sharmiela embraced timeless South Indian bridal elegance in a regal ivory-gold silk saree that beautifully celebrated tradition. The lustrous drape featured intricate zari weaving and a rich gold border. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse adorned with delicate embroidery, creating a classic monochromatic bridal look.

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Sharmiela Mandre stunned in a regal South Indian bridal ensemble.

Complementing her attire, Sharmiela accessorised with traditional temple jewellery, including an ornate maang tikka, statement earrings, layered necklaces and gold bangles. Fresh jasmine flowers adorned her sleek centre-parted bun, while a soft-glam makeup look featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, flushed cheeks, a nude lip and a tiny bindi completed her bridal beauty. The red-and-white floral garland added a vibrant contrast to her elegant ensemble, making her look a beautiful blend of South Indian heritage and timeless bridal charm.

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