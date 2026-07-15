Inside Prince Azam Jah’s royal life: Son of Hyderabad’s 8th Nizam shares rare stories of palaces, culture and legacy

Royalty in modern India is no longer measured by crowns or kingdoms but by the ability to preserve history while embracing the future. The Nizams of Hyderabad were once among the most influential royal families in the world, remembered not only for their wealth but also for their patronage of art, education, architecture and public institutions. Today, while India has long embraced democracy, the legacy of the Nizams continues to resonate through the city's monuments, traditions and cultural identity.

Prince Azam Jah recalls life at Chiraan Palace, Hyderabad’s royal traditions and the Nizam legacy. (Instagram)

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In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Prince Azam Jah, son of the late H.E.H. Mukarram Jah, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, reflects on carrying that legacy forward, preserving heritage for future generations and the evolving role of royal families in an ever-changing India. (Also read: Inside the royal life of princess of Mewar Padmaja Kumari Parmar: From memories of City Palace to fashion and cuisine )

Excerpts from the interview:

What are some of your earliest memories of growing up as a member of the Asif Jahi family?

My earliest memories are of home and the city of Hyderabad itself. I spent much of my childhood at Chiraan Palace, which to me was simply home. I remember vast gardens, horses, family gatherings, and listening to stories about my forefathers. As a child, I never viewed these surroundings as extraordinary they were simply part of everyday life. It may seem surreal now, but back then I was just a child playing in his father's house.

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{{^usCountry}} Only later did I come to appreciate how fortunate I was to grow up in that environment. Those early experiences instilled in me a deep love for Hyderabad, especially the Hyderabad of old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only later did I come to appreciate how fortunate I was to grow up in that environment. Those early experiences instilled in me a deep love for Hyderabad, especially the Hyderabad of old. {{/usCountry}}

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Prince Azam Jah is the son of the late H.E.H. Mukarram Jah, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, and a custodian of the Asif Jahi legacy.

When you think of places like Chiraan Palace, Falaknuma Palace and King Kothi, which memories stand out the most, and what do those spaces mean to you today?

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Falaknuma Palace wasn’t a place I had memories from in those days. I am sure we went out there, but those years are mainly Chiraan Palace, though also Purani Haveli and Chowmahalla. Later in life, my father used to like going out there for afternoons, before it was a hotel. I remember Mahboob Ali Pasha's bedroom, I think it’s the reception desk area now. It's changed a lot from its original layout, but that’s to be expected.

It’s a beautiful old building, there is no denying it. However, my favourite was always my great-grandfather's house, King Kothi. I would love going out there with my father as he would always refer to it as "Granddad's house," which I will admit made me warm to the man a lot and smile when he would call it that.

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Prince Azam Jah belongs to the historic Asaf Jahi dynasty, whose legacy continues to shape Hyderabad's cultural identity.

Is there a particular room, corner or tradition associated with the palaces that still holds deep personal significance for you?

As I said earlier, it’s a beautiful, beautiful building and it very much has a feel to it, if that makes sense. But also, it's changed a great deal since becoming a hotel, so the palace I associate with my father and my memories is different from the palace that is a hotel. When I'd go up there with Dad, it was so quiet and we had the whole place to ourselves. A lot of the old charm is still there, it's just different today.

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Chowmahalla Palace is a stunning symbol of Nizami grandeur and Hyderabad’s royal heritage.

Chowmahalla Palace remains one of Hyderabad's most iconic landmarks. In your view, what role has it played in preserving the legacy of the Asif Jahi dynasty and the city's history?

Chowmahalla Palace is one of the most important living symbols of Hyderabad's history, and of my history for that matter. It’s the seat of the house of my forefathers and a living, breathing connection not just for me, but for all the people of Hyderabad to their past, and a beautiful reminder of a golden era in the city's past.

Are there family traditions that have been passed down through generations of the Asif Jahi family?

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I have all the wonderful things my father taught me about our history, insights into Mir Osman Ali Khan, and stories of the man nobody has heard, and unfortunately nobody will after his passing. The man was a wealth of knowledge about our forefathers and Hyderabad. If he passed me anything, it was the wonderful gift of being able to sit and talk for hours on the subject, and to have that gift from him I will always hold close.

The 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, was the last ruling Nizam known for preserving the legacy of the Asaf Jahi dynasty.

Hyderabad has transformed dramatically over the past few decades. What changes have impressed you the most?

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To be honest, what impresses me most is Hyderabad's ability to embrace progress while retaining its distinct identity. The city has emerged as a major centre for technology, innovation, and investment, yet it continues to celebrate its heritage, cuisine, architecture, and culture. Few cities manage to balance tradition and modernity as successfully as Hyderabad has.

Once ruled by the Nizams, Hyderabad remains a city where royal heritage coexists with modern progress.

Is there a family recipe or a favourite dish that instantly takes you back to your childhood?

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Without question, it would be Hyderabadi biryani. It is far more than a dish it is a part of Hyderabad. It was my father's favourite. He ate it daily and it was always there at lunch and dinner when we would stay in Chiraan Palace.

Princess Shehkar Jah and Prince Azam Jah at Falaknuma Palace.

How has the role of royal families evolved in contemporary India?

The role today is very different from what it once was. In modern India, heritage families no longer hold formal positions of authority, but they can still contribute by helping preserve history, culture, and traditions. Their role is increasingly that of custodians of heritage rather than holders of power. Preserving historical institutions, encouraging cultural, if you think about it that was Osman Ali strong point.

What does the legacy of the Nizams mean to you on a personal level?

For me, the legacy of the Nizams has never been defined by wealth, jewels, or palaces. It is defined by the institutions and culture, that hopefully the city Hyderabad holds on to in today’s world.

The legacy of the Nizams lives on through Hyderabad's iconic palaces, institutions, architecture and traditions.

I think of institutions such as Osmania University, Osmania General Hospital, public infrastructure, and the architectural and cultural heritage that continues even today. Those are the contributions you can see but the respect and love for the forefathers that exists in the old city is truly humbling, the fact they still refer to Mir Osman Ali as Nizam Sarkar is a great show of respect to the man.