Interior design tips to add vibrant touch of elegance to your current home decor

Decorating your personal space is one of the best ways to live your passion for home decor and accents and we all make efforts to create a living space that provides calmness, peace and looks inviting for guests. Rejuvenating your home decor from time to time is a great idea to maintain lively and happy surroundings and interior designers believe that every time it doesn’t have to be some trendy glittery touch!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mohit Bansal, architect and interior designer from Chandigarh, advised, “You can always go for the classic vintage ideas that are conventional yet provide a chic aesthetic look to your interiors. Your personal space truly defines you but there’s this constant urge to add something elegant into home decor that blends in with your theme and looks sophisticated. Bling is indeed fashionable but it doesn’t work every time though! One must put considerable thought into what their personal space should look like. A vibrant touch of elegance truly uplifts the whole ambiance and makes a chic style statement among the visitors.”

He listed some of the best ideas to elevate your current home decor scenario:

1. Fill empty corners: Start with corners! If attention to detail is your mantra, then you should not skip empty spaces and corners while decorating your home. It is an ideal way to add vibrant colours and make your place look happy. Fill in the empty dull corners with decorative accents, paintings, art, or other items. This practice will provide a fulfilling look to your home and vanish away all the boredom.

2. Aesthetic lighting: Yes, lighting plays the most important role in your home decor. You can’t even think about dim and dark lighting, especially for a space where you spend most of your peaceful time. Beautiful lighting accents like lamps, lanterns, candle holders, etc must be displayed to maintain proper light that not only makes your home decor look rich and classy but also adds to the peace quotient of the surroundings.

3. Seating arrangements: The living room and other seating arrangements of your house should give an aesthetic appeal. The sofas, chairs, & dining table should be arranged in a beautiful way such that it elevates the whole ambiance of your interiors and look promising especially when you entertain your guests or any visitors. The use of colours, textures, fabrics and other home decor accents in these spaces will help you create an elegant look.

4. Balconies: Decorate the balconies at your home even if you have a small one! Invest time in planting some botanicals, adding colorful vases, grasses, and pampas to create a lively botanical garden and enjoy the sunny afternoon in winter. Spend some ‘me-time’ while sipping your favorite beverage and enjoy peaceful vibes in your balcony area.

5. Walls: Do not forget about the walls! Decorating walls of your home decor is the best way to reflect your personality and showcase your interests as well as likes in a creative way. Adorn your favourite wall arts, photographs, and accent pieces, and splash a nice pop of colour into your interior palette.

If you are looking for decorative accent ideas to incorporate into your current home decor, here are 5 tips:

1. Vases: Vases made of supreme quality material and embellished with unique designs are ideal to fill in the empty spaces or even display as centerpieces in different spaces of your home decor. Different sizes and themes of ceramic vases are ideal to add elegance to the ambiance. Tall floor vases also look stunning when displayed near entrances, in balcony areas, or on staircases.

2. Lamps: Designer lamps are perfect to liven up different corners in your home decor. With aesthetic light falling out of quality lampshade fabric and quirky silhouettes, these work wonderfully as functional accents. Easy to handle and install, these are just the right accents for your bedroom, living room, or hallways.

3. Wall art: Unique wall art items like paintings, vector art illustrations, decorative plates, pieces, canvas art, etc are perfect to add an extra dash of color to your home decor. Vibrant hues when mix-matched look stunning on walls and provide a magnificent grandeur.

4. Crockery: Upgrade your kitchenware and dinnerware collection by incorporating decorative crockery pieces like brass plates, bowls, trays, etc. that prove to be highly functional, medically approved metal, and look luxurious too. After all, your kitchen deserves to have an upgrade!

5. Flowers and botanicals: When in doubt, where to start from? Always go for dried flowers and botanicals. These are long-lasting items that add a flair of vibrancy and uplift the elegance quotient of any space. Beautiful dried flowers, grasses, and large pampas adorned in decorative vases look stunning and elevate the whole vibe of your living space.