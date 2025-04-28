International Dance Day 2025: 6 classical dancers on finding identity, purpose and passion through dance

International Dance Day, celebrated annually on April 29, is a global tribute to the art of dance initiated by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theatre Institute. The date marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the pioneer of modern ballet. 6 classical dancers share their soulful journey and deep connection with dance.

For many, dance is more than just an art form, it's a path to self-expression, self-discovery and purpose. On this special occasion, HT Digital has reached out to renowned classical dancers, who have shared their inspiring journeys of finding identity, passion and purpose through dance.

Classical dancers reflect on what dance truly means to them

Bharatanatyam dancer Madhura Bhrushundi reflects, “For me, it is the seamless coming together of music, movement, rhythm, poetry, and emotions wherein lies the beauty of dance and its power to move. Each facet of dance- learning, observing, imbibing, practising, teaching, and performing-has enriched me in its unique way, often without me even realising it. It is only in the moments of stillness and silence within the dance that I'm able to truly grasp the profound impact it has had on me over the years. Dance has been my one true companion—the one constant that allows me to simply be. And as I journey further with it, I hope to uncover deeper layers to the enigma that is dance!”

Madhura Bhrushundi is a Bharatanatyam dancer and senior artiste with the Natya Vriksha Dance Company.(Madhura Bhrushundi)

"My first identity from birth is as a human being. But socially, I'm known as an artist, which is an identity I've earned through a lot of life experiences and challenges. I believe that some form of yoga is necessary to find inner peace or salvation. For me, the way to achieve this is through Karmayoga, the yoga of action. It's often said that people spend their lives searching for their purpose," says Kathak Dancer Dheerendra Tiwari.

Dheerendra Tiwari is a renowned Kathak dancer and senior disciple of Pt. Rajendra Gangani.

'I'm deeply involved in this sadhana'

He adds, “In that sense, knowing my work and purpose as an artist feels like a true gift. And I see it as my duty to respect and honour this gift. Before really engaging in any spiritual practice or sadhana, it's important to understand what it means. For me, dance is a sadhana that goes beyond just logic; it's a way of living, as essential as my daily needs. When I'm deeply involved in this sadhana, I feel completely present in the moment. It's like I'm not burdened by the past, and at the same time, I'm not lost in fantasies about the future.”

Abhinaya Nagajothy third-generation Kuchipudi dancer who views dance as a way of life.

‘Kuchipudi for me, is a way of life’

Kuchipudi dancer Abhinaya Nagajothy shared, "Kuchipudi for me, is a way of life. My world has always revolved around dancing probably destined even before I was born as a third-generation artist in my family. I believe it is beyond storytelling or cultural connection and defines my identity and being.

Bharata in his Natya Sastra says:

"Na tat jnanam na tat shilpam

Nasa vidya nasa kala

Nasau yogo na tat karman

Natyesmin yanna drishyate"

There is nothing that is not found in natya (performance):

knowledge, sculpture, education, art, yoga, performance encompasses EVERYTHING."

Odissi dancer Shashwathi Garai Ghosh during one of her performance.

Odissi dancer Shashwathi Garai Ghosh beautifully expresses, "I dance—I internalise. It is an experience, a quiet vista, a lilting tune, a sense of something growing inside me."