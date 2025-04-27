Step inside Azim Premji's 350 crore Bengaluru bungalow: Not Indiranagar, Sadashiva Nagar, Jayanagar, it's located in...

Indian businessman and philanthropist Azim Premji, who served as chairman of Wipro Limited for decades, owns a luxurious farmhouse-style property in Bengaluru. It is a stunning blend of traditional aesthetics and modern luxury, reflecting his values and style. Read on for some notable features of his grand home. Also read | Azim Premji: A fine balance sheet Azim Premji's Whitefield property mixes tradition with modern elegance. (File Photo and images courtesy Housing.com via BNA Balan + Nambisan architects)

Where is Azim Premji's home located in Bengaluru?

While Sadashiva Nagar, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Lavelle Road or Jayanagar are popular neighbourhoods among Bengaluru's elite, Azim Premji's home is located in Whitefield, as per a September 2023 report by Housing.com.

The estate reportedly spans half an acre and includes a 6,000-square-foot house designed by BNA Balan + Nambisan architects. The report added that the property in Whitefield is worth an estimated ₹350 crore, reflecting its luxury and exclusivity. Azim Premji's net worth was reported to be $11.8 billion as of April 27, 2025, as per Forbes.com.

Azim Premji's home is located in Bengaluru's Whitefield. (Image courtesy Housing.com via BNA Balan + Nambisan architects)

What's the design inspiration behind the home?

The property takes inspiration from classic brick-and-stone houses with high ceilings and pitched roofs, giving it a modern farmhouse grandeur. The east elevation features brick cladding with a minimalist dry landscape, while the west elevation boasts stone cladding with lush green vegetation, creating a striking contrast.

Sustainable decor makes this house truly special

The house is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating rescued and refurbished materials to minimise its environmental footprint. Luxury and serenity get equal importance in this Bengaluru home. With its tranquil surroundings and beautiful architecture, the property offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Azim Premji's home marries sustainability with luxury. (Image courtesy Housing.com via BNA Balan + Nambisan architects)

More about Azim Premji

The former chairman of Wipro, is renowned for his philanthropic efforts, having pledged $21 billion to charitable causes and signing the Giving Pledge. In 2001, he established the Azim Premji Foundation, which focuses on improving education in rural India.