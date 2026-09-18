Is functional luxury the new home decor trend in Indian homes? Here’s what an expert has to say

Growing up, I’ve realised that convenience can be a form of luxury too. For those who love decorating their homes, functional furniture and thoughtfully chosen elements offer more than just visual appeal. They can also make everyday living easier. This shift in home decor is giving rise to functional luxury, where aesthetics and practicality come together rather than being treated as separate priorities.

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According to Ankit Modi, Managing Director, Durakraft Extrusions, homeowners are increasingly looking for finishes that complement their furniture and interiors, last for a long time and are easy to maintain. Materials such as PVC can fit into this approach by combining different finishes with the practical requirements of contemporary homes.

What exactly does functional luxury mean?

Functional luxury is not simply about adding useful furniture to a home. A piece may look elegant and luxurious, but the real question is whether it makes everyday living easier. When choosing furniture and other home elements, ask yourself: Will the material withstand long-term use? Is it easy to clean and maintain? Does the finish complement the rest of the room? Will the windows provide adequate ventilation? These considerations can help create a home that offers not just visual appeal but also comfort, convenience and practicality.

Finishing is something not to ignore

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Well, it is often the finish that makes a home interior look luxurious. The right finish can make furniture look refined and elegant, while the wrong one can make even an expensive piece feel dull. Rather than filling a room with more furniture, thoughtful finishes can help create visual continuity across the space. Modi highlights wood-inspired finishes such as walnut, mahogany, and golden oak, as well as darker options like black and anthracite grey, which suit a range of interior styles.

Walnut for a warm and contemporary feel

Walnut can bring a warm, inviting quality to an interior without making the space feel overly traditional. It can work alongside modern furniture, wooden flooring and other natural finishes. The same visual language can be carried through different elements, from wall panelling and cupboard doors to window and door profiles. This creates continuity without requiring every element in a room to match exactly.

Mahogany for a more traditional look

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{{^usCountry}} For homeowners who prefer a richer, more classic interior, mahogany offers deeper brown-red tones. It can add visual depth to bedrooms, studies and living spaces, particularly when paired with other traditional-looking furniture and finishes. According to Modi, mahogany-finished uPVC windows and doors can create this traditional look while preserving the material’s modern benefits. Golden oak for lighter interiors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For homeowners who prefer a richer, more classic interior, mahogany offers deeper brown-red tones. It can add visual depth to bedrooms, studies and living spaces, particularly when paired with other traditional-looking furniture and finishes. According to Modi, mahogany-finished uPVC windows and doors can create this traditional look while preserving the material’s modern benefits. Golden oak for lighter interiors {{/usCountry}}

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Golden Oak offers a softer alternative. Its warm, natural appearance can work particularly well in spaces where homeowners want a lighter and more relaxed atmosphere. It can complement flooring, cabinetry, and furniture and can also be used for interior doors and uPVC window and door finishes.

Black and anthracite grey for contrast

At the darker end of the palette, black can create sharper visual definition. Black uPVC windows and doors can work particularly well against natural wood, wooden flooring and neutral walls. Even smaller elements such as handles and fittings can introduce contrast without overwhelming the room. Anthracite grey offers another option. It is darker and cooler than many traditional grey tones and can be paired with warmer wood finishes such as walnut, mahogany and Golden Oak.

The real luxury may be easier maintenance

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A visually expensive interior is not necessarily a practical one. For a home to remain comfortable over time, the materials used throughout the space need to cope with everyday wear and maintenance. This is especially relevant in Indian homes, where interiors must accommodate busy family routines, dust, humidity, and frequent use. This is where material selection becomes important. Instead of choosing a product solely because it looks premium, homeowners can also consider how it will perform after months and years of use. Durability, maintenance requirements and longevity therefore become part of the luxury equation. In this context, uPVC can be an option for homeowners seeking window and door profiles that combine a range of finishes with practical considerations such as maintenance and insulation.

Storage is another form of luxury

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A home can be filled with beautiful pieces, but what happens when some areas start to look cluttered because of limited storage? This is particularly common in Indian homes, where every space often needs to serve multiple purposes. Space-efficient furniture, well-planned cabinetry and thoughtful placement of doors and windows can help keep clutter at bay while making storage an integral part of the overall design rather than an afterthought.

Natural light can change how luxury feels

Lighting is another important part of the decor. Natural light can make colours, textures and materials appear different throughout the day. A warm wooden finish, for example, may appear richer when illuminated by warmer light in the evening. Modi notes that lighting can also influence how finishes such as walnut, black and anthracite grey are perceived. Warm lighting can soften darker interiors and bring out the grain and richness of wood, while black or anthracite grey frames can create stronger contrast against lighter walls and natural materials. This is why lighting should ideally be considered alongside the materials and finishes being selected, rather than as the final decorative layer.

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Frequently Asked Questions Which finishes work well in modern Indian homes? Warm wood-inspired finishes such as walnut, mahogany and Golden Oak can add warmth, while black and Anthracite Grey can create stronger contrast. The right choice depends on the furniture, lighting and overall colour palette of the room. Why is storage important in luxury interiors? Well-planned storage helps reduce visible clutter and allows rooms to perform multiple functions without compromising their appearance. How does lighting affect luxury interiors? Natural and artificial lighting can influence how colours, textures and materials appear.

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