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5 traditional home interior styles that add a warmer touch to your modern home
Want to bring a traditional touch to your modern home? From brass accents to handwoven textiles, explore these simple ideas to add warmth and character.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BEHOMA Metal CandleBEHOMA Metal Elephant Pillar Candle Holder Statue, Gold, 8 x 8 CmView Details
₹999
BEHOMA Metal CandleExclusiveLane 'Peacock' Brass Decorative Hanging Bells for Home Decoration (Set of 2, Pure Brass, 3.7x 3.7 x 7.7 Inch, 2.2 Kg) |Brass Bell hanging Decorative Items Bell For Mandir Bell For Pooja RoomView Details
₹5,880
BEHOMA Metal CandleTwo Moustaches Gemstone Work Brass Ganesha Wall Hanging Diya with Bells for Home Decor, Brass Hanging Diyas Oil Lamp, Diwali Gifts, Diyas for Diwali, Ghanti for Pooja, Temple Decor, Pack of 1View Details
₹1,495
Home Décor RunnerHousine Home Décor Environment Friendly Runner Handwoven Jute Design Rug, Natural Fibers, Braided Reversible Carpet for Living & Bedroom, Dining Room (White Design, 2 x 5 feet - Runner)View Details
₹999
Home Décor RunnerSASHAA WORLD Round Circular Patterned Cotton Tufted Rug | Rug for Living Room, Bathroom, Kitchen, Bedroom, Indoor & Outdoor | Visual Impact in Your Living Space | 100 CmView Details
₹810
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.