Is your child’s room always messy? These 6 smart design ideas may fix it

A child's room can quickly turn chaotic and cluttered with toys scattered around and clothes left everywhere. Cleaning up the mess can become stressful and results in parents scolding their children. Yet despite repeated reminders, children anyway continue with the same unorganized habits, turning it into a constant back-and-forth struggle at home. What if the real issue is not the child, and but the way the space is designed? ALSO READ: Children playing video games all day? Know the recommended playtime for every age group: From toddlers to teenagers

Find out how you can make your child’s room more child-friendly.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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Aligning a room's design with a child's habits, behaviour, and daily routine can make a significant difference. By making spaces more accessible, functional and child-friendly, organisation becomes easier.

Prakriti Kundaliya, founder of Wud Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle how thoughtful design can transform a children’s room. “As homes become more compact and multifunctional, the way children interact with their environment is often overlooked. When spaces aren’t designed for their scale or behaviour, clutter becomes inevitable. Increasingly, design studios are rethinking children’s spaces not as decorative corners, but as systems that quietly shape habits, independence and order,” she said.

So children's rooms are less about poor discipline and more about poor design. When storage system is inaccessible for children, like they are too high, naturally children will not be able to be independent.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a guide from Prakriti on how to make children's room more child-friendly: 1. Add open shelving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a guide from Prakriti on how to make children's room more child-friendly: 1. Add open shelving {{/usCountry}}

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Make sure the shelves are visible.

{{^usCountry}} Traditional closed storage often leads to ‘out of sight, out of mind.’

Low, open shelves change this dynamic by making materials visible and accessible.

Children can independently choose and return items, reducing reliance on adults while building a natural sense of order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traditional closed storage often leads to ‘out of sight, out of mind.’

Low, open shelves change this dynamic by making materials visible and accessible.

Children can independently choose and return items, reducing reliance on adults while building a natural sense of order. {{/usCountry}}

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Paired with front-facing book displays, where covers are visible instead of spines, this approach also encourages reading, transforming storage into an invitation rather than a task.

2. Designing for daily routines

You can easily suspend any item with this child-height hangers.

One of the most overlooked pain points in homes is the everyday chaos of school routines.

Bags, uniforms, and accessories rarely have a defined place within a child’s reach.

Child-height hangers address this gap.

3. Flexible systems that grow with the child

Children’s needs evolve quickly, and static storage often struggles to keep up.

Pegboard systems introduce flexibility into the space, allowing hooks, shelves, and containers to be rearranged over time.

What begins as a space for toys can gradually transition into a study or creative zone without requiring a complete redesign.

4. Multi-functional furniture that reduces clutter

In smaller homes, every piece of furniture needs to work harder.

A storage bench, for instance, combines seating with concealed storage ideal for shared spaces or transitional areas like entryways.

By integrating function into form, such pieces reduce the need for excess furniture while maintaining visual calm.

5. Fewer toys, better systems

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Keep your child's room clean with organisers.

Overstimulation is often the hidden cause of clutter. When too many items are available, children engage less and leave more behind.

Simple solutions like labelled baskets using icons or clear categories help children understand where things belong.

Limiting the number of items on display not only improves organisation but also supports focus and decision-making.

6. Play that adapts, not accumulates

Not all clutter comes from storage, much of it comes from too many single-use toys. The shift is towards open-ended, multi-use furniture.

Designed for climbing, rocking, or imaginative play, it evolves with the child, reducing the need for multiple bulky items while supporting both physical and creative development.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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