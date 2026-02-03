Children playing video games all day? Know the recommended playtime for every age group: From toddlers to teenagers

For mental health, reduced outdoor play dents children's confidence and creativity, which the paediatrician reminded can develop naturally when they interact with peers of the same age. This lack of social and creative engagement is detrimental to their health. It influences their emotional resilience and major interpersonal skills into adulthood.

Some long-term problems based on the deficiency include, which Dr Chhabra mentioned, “The deficits could lead to an increased risk of obesity, weak immune functioning, anxiety, sleep problems and delayed social skills.”

Dr Rajiv Chhabra, chief paediatrician at Artemis Hospitals, shared with us that less outdoor play has far-reaching effects on major facets of a child's development, from mental, physical, to social. Sharing how it affects them physically, the paediatrician elaborated, “When children are outdoors less often, the body has fewer opportunities to build strong bones, flexible muscles and a healthy cardiovascular system. The lack of exposure to sunlight can also cause lower levels of vitamin D.” This means if children continue to spend less time outdoors, it could lead to serious long-term challenges, from weak bones, vitamin D deficiency, to cardiovascular problems. Over time, the physical problems build up, making it important to be active every day.

Playgrounds are becoming deserted and abandoned, with empty slides and silent swings, a poignant reminder of laughter and games that now feel distant. In the digital era, gadgets, from smartphones to gaming consoles, have captivated children and taken a tight grip on how they choose to relax. Earlier, after long hours of study, especially after school, children would dash to playgrounds, but now they are glued to screens, switching running and laughter for scrolling and gaming. It is a troubling change, from an active childhood to a screen-bound lifestyle. ALSO READ: How can parents say no to their children? Psychotherapist reveals 5 gentle ways to be assertive The repercussions are not solely about this prominent shift in play habits, but have extensive health implications, adversely affecting physical growth, mental wellbeing and even social development. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand more about this shift in playtime, as outdoor activities are increasingly being replaced by screens, and what can be done to fix this habit.

Recommended playtime and activities for each age group: Dr Chhabra listed out the recommended playtimes and activities:

Babies (0–1 year): Short, frequent play sessions throughout the day, floor play, tummy time and exploring textures help build early motor skills.

Short, frequent play sessions throughout the day, floor play, tummy time and exploring textures help build early motor skills. Toddlers (1–3 years): They should have at least three hours of active play throughout the day, such as walking, climbing and free play.

They should have at least three hours of active play throughout the day, such as walking, climbing and free play. Preschoolers (ages 3 to 5): At least three hours with at least one hour of active play like running or biking.

At least three hours with at least one hour of active play like running or biking. School-age children (5–12 years): They should get at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity every day, plus some extra free play outside.

They should get at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity every day, plus some extra free play outside. Teenagers (13 to 17 years old): They should do about 60 minutes of vigorous physical activity every day, like sports, outdoor games and activities that build strength.



Why are children resisting outdoor play?



Bringing in his practical industry experience, Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO, Gallant Sports, explained why children are spending less time outdoors. Apart from the lure of social media and the constant stimulation of entertainment, there are several on-ground challenges hindering outdoor play.



According to Ali, a lack of motivation and limited access to safe, engaging spaces are some of the issues. “Urbanisation has eaten into playgrounds, replacing open fields with concrete and traffic,” he reminded.

Nasir also urged parents to take the initiative to go on walks or play with their children, noting that constant academic pressure often keeps them indoors. “Children today need a new reason to go outside, not a rule, but an experience that excites them,” Nasir added.

He highlighted that various initiatives are rising that are reimagining playgrounds, making them safer, more sustainable, and vibrant. The goal is to transform outdoor spaces into places where children genuinely wish to spend time, rather than being simply told to.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.