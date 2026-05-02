Step inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s beautiful ‘Iranian home’ that balances luxury, warmth and contemporary design

The house welcomes you with a chic door that takes you to its massive living room, all decked in Pinterest elements and a big mirror. From pastels to white, and a pop of colours through decor pieces , Elnaaz's home perfectly depicts her Pinterest mood board. The living room delights with white walls blended well with a white couch, a Persian carpet, and green plants. The pops of colours are added through macrame decor on the wall and on the ceiling. A large television unit on the opposite wall is decorated with planters and personalised pieces.

The living room is clearly demarcated into a dining space where white marble dining tables and chairs add a chic feel to the area. With Iranian art pieces on the wall, Elnaaz kept her dining space minimalistic and clean. The entrance of the house is decorated with a bookshelf that features Elnaaz’s awards and her books and gives access to the other parts of the house. Rather than going with heavy decor pieces, Elnaaz chose to keep her home simple and aesthetic. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is sealed by a slider door. The space is decked up with modern appliances and Pinterest-worthy utensils.