Step inside Aamir Ali's Mumbai home with 'European vibe', well-organised walk-in closet and shoe collection

In a February 23, 2026, YouTube video shared by Mashable India, the actor opened the doors of his home to offer a glimpse of his meticulously designed space, showcasing a blend of minimalist aesthetics and high-end organisation. From a dedicated superhero action figure display and a memory-filled gallery wall to an extensive sneaker collection housed in a custom walk-in wardrobe, here are some of the highlights of Aamir's cosy Mumbai home.

While the bustling streets of Mumbai are known for their chaotic energy, actor Aamir Ali has carved out a pocket of serene sophistication in the heart of the city. He has now shared a tour of his Mumbai residence, highlighting a design aesthetic that balances minimalist 'European vibes' with bold, colourful accents.

A design philosophy of 'less is more' Aamir Ali’s home departs from the typical glitz associated with celebrity residences, opting instead for a clean, 'European-inspired vibe'. The interiors are dominated by a neutral palette — think cream walls paired with rich brown furniture — creating a sense of space and tranquillity. Despite the pristine white furniture and organised shelves, the house maintains a warm, lived-in feel.

The living area serves as the heart of the home, with minimalist brown and white furniture and decor, and a curated corner dedicated to personal history, showcasing a collection of photographs documenting Aamir's journey from childhood to stardom. Large colourful paintings and unique lighting fixtures act as focal points without overwhelming the living room.

The ultimate closet The highlight of the house tour was Aamir's walk-in closet, which mirrored the organisation of a high-end boutique. The actor, known for his sartorial choices, has designed a space that is both functional and stylish. In his wardrobe, everything is visible, accessible, and perfectly categorised.

Perhaps the most impressive feat of organisation is Aamir’s expansive shoe collection. Housed in a custom-built shelf, his sneaker gallery features a range of luxury sneakers, almost '70-80', he said. Scattered throughout his home are realistic action figures from the Marvel and DC universes, reflecting Aamir's self-proclaimed status as a 'superhero fan'.