Walls looking too cluttered with photos? 5 placement hacks that instantly make your space look curated
As one tries to personalise their home with photos, often there's a tendency to go overboard. Find out what is the correct way to style your walls.
No wall in any home is really complete without framed pictures. They go beyond just being wall decorations as each of them tells a story, whether it is a goofy family moment, special life milestones or a photo from a memorable trip.
Framed photos on the walls are one of the easiest ways to make any space feel personal and truly like home. After all, home is where the loved ones are, and where the loved ones are, and what better way to celebrate those moments than by framing them on your walls?
While they can instantly rejuvenate interiors with the personal ‘homely’ touch, there's a line which you ideally should not cross when putting up the pictures on the wall. There's a difference between a thoughtfully curated photo wall and one that looks cluttered and chaotic. So it becomes essential to understand the basics, from placement to frames.
To understand the correct placement hacks that help interiors look curated and stylish, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Amushree Jha, Director at Diviniti, a company that specialises in gold picture frames, who shared her expert insights on styling walls with intention and curated balance. Noting the shift towards careful curation, she added, “Over the years, we’ve observed a beautiful shift - homeowners are moving away from impersonal décor and are now curating spaces that reflect warmth, sentiment, and individuality.”
Homes nowadays are not just about filling spaces with generic pieces, so even the photos on the wall need to come with conviction and be well-placed. Any kind of poor placement may diminish the emotional value, making the photo wall appear more decorative than personal and close to the heart.
Further, Dr Amushree Jha shared that a well-styled home should also evoke a sense of belonging and legacy and not just look aesthetically pleasing.
Generally, multiple pictures are framed, with homeowners going overboard without understanding the principles of proportion or how one should balance the photowall.
Here are some of Dr Jha's styling hacks:
1. Start with the heart of the home:
- Identify spaces that naturally draw attention- a reading nook, hallway, or entrance wall.
- These are perfect places to introduce emotional art that quietly tells your story and adds instant warmth.
2. Balance contemporary with traditional:
- The beauty of contemporary décor lies in its ability to merge old and new.
- Adding golden, traditional frames placed alongside modern furniture or neutral palettes adds a touch of heritage and timeless charm without feeling heavy or ornate.
3. Lights:
- Placement near natural light or under soft ambient lighting enhances depth, texture, and the gold’s natural radiance.
- When light meets emotion in this way, the portrait becomes a gentle focal point: glowing, but never overwhelming.
4. Less clutter, more meaning:
- Instead of filling walls with multiple frames, a single impactful piece draws the eye and evokes emotion.
5. Thematic
- Choose imagery that reflects your milestones, like wedding moments, family portraits, or ancestral memories.
- These pieces not only personalise your home but also act as timeless heirlooms.
