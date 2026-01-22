Tired of generic interiors? Check out 4 soft geometry trends to transform your home in 2026

Are you looking to revamp your interiors this year? Homeowners are gravitating towards styles that double as conversation starters while also offering a sense of comfort and calm. In 2026, designs are embracing an approach that is equal parts emotionally grounding, expressive and welcoming. Goodbye to generic, flat designs!



To understand which features are set to gain popularity, HT Lifestyle reached out to Harshita Agarwal, founder of Harshita Agarwal Interiors, who shared her insights on how soft geometry is here to make some waves. She revealed that home design is set to be more organic and free-flowing.



She remarked, “As we move into 2026, home design continues to evolve into a more emotional and human-centred experience. The year’s defining trend, ‘soft geometry and fluid forms,’ captures the perfect balance between structure and softness.”



One of the notable transitions Harshita highlighted was the shift from stark minimalism to spaces that are organic, well-spaced, and yet full of personality through expressive design styles. Soft minimalistic theme will be in style this year! (Picture credit: Gemini)

Moreover, according to the designer, the styles set to define 2026 will incorporate geometry, but in a different, more grounded and approachable manner. Usually, geometry is included in interiors as it's visually very striking. But this year it is about to get softer as well.



“Instead of sharp edges and straight lines, designers are embracing silhouettes that feel approachable and alive. Arched doorways, rounded furniture, sculptural lighting, and curved walls are all taking centre stage," Harshita described. "Coffee tables inspired by water ripples, crescent-shaped sofas that encourage conversation, and dome lighting fixtures that mimic natural forms redefine modern living.”

This means that curves, arches, and flowing forms are now being embraced to make spaces feel alive, rather than being confined to rigid geometry. As the designer noted, geometry is not just about precision; it is also about creating emotional connection and guiding movement.

Here are some of the features likely to be noticed this year, as listed by Harshita: