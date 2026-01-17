Take a tour inside Pranit More's elegant residence that proves how understated interiors can shine when done right

A welcoming home's interior doesn't always require grandeur or unconventional decor that screams extravaganza. Sometimes, rooted and humble design choices can stand out just as elegantly. This is evident in stand-up comedian Pranit More, who was recently seen on Big Boss season 19. The comedian offered a glimpse into his home through a house tour featured in Farah Khan's latest YouTube video on January 16.

The first room upon entrance is the living room, where one corner features a small white mandir for prayer, sitting atop a wooden cabinet. An orange-brown sofa serves as a visual anchor for the space, while the circular coffee table and rug provide a nice balance. Recessed lighting, along with the wall scones, pairs well. The wall panelling also perfectly matches the neutral-shaded flooring.

Next, there is a highlight that draws people in: a display wall featuring a wide range of personal items, from framed pictures to sculptures to action figures. Consistent with the overall design plan, the bright and airy layout features biophilic elements through many potted plants. Inside, there is another room featuring a quaint, foresty wallpaper. Overall, the home feels very intimate. It is airy and replete with greenery. The balcony, too, has good views with hanging pots.

What is the aesthetic? The aesthetic is warm because of the generous way the personal keepsakes are arranged, while it is also minimalistic because of the minimal statement decor pieces.

Usually, the regular minimalism feels cold or empty, but this one has an interesting edge: it keeps less-is-more philosophy for furniture, but more-is-more for memories and personality.

It also includes adding greenery. In fact, use potted plants to break the visual monotony.

If you wish to ace the warm minimalist trend, consider adopting biophilic elements at home gradually, from adding green plants to the garden to creating necessary blank space with fewer pieces of furniture.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.



