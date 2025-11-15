Step inside Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's pretty Mumbai home with soft-minimal, all white interiors

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's Mumbai home is an embodiment of soft minimalist interiors. In a recent YouTube video shared by Farah Khan, who visited the couple's home with her cook Dilip, the home tour revealed a serene and meticulously designed space, which spotlighted their love for warmth and minimalism. Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's home decor follows a soft, minimalist glam. (Picture credit: Youtube)

ALSO READ: Step inside Mona Singh's spacious Mumbai home decorated by the actor herself with bold art, dark blue door and wall

Let's take a closer look at their home's design and decor, so you can bag celebrity home takeaways for your next home renovation!

Inside Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's space: The décor aesthetic

The home follows a contemporary design. The interiors are predominantly all white and cream, giving the space an airy and bright ambience. The only pops of colour in the all-white colour palette come from artworks and plants.

The walls feature wainscoting, a type of aesthetic and decorative wall panelling. The ones you may see on your Pinterest feed often. The subtle geometric pattern on the home walls adds an exquisite touch of design finesse, something that efficiently elevates ordinary walls into something exquisitely premium.

ALSO READ: Pinteresty walls 101: Complete guide on how to transform your interiors with aesthetic wainscoting

Moving on to the flooring, their home includes glossy marble flooring with fine veining. It beautifully complements the wainscoting, radiating the same luxurious energy.

Now for lighting, they installed cove lighting, which is hidden behind the false ceiling to create the soft, indirect illumination, instead of harsh, direct light. The living room also includes recessed lighting, further bolstering the gentle, ambient atmosphere they were going for.

ALSO READ: Winter Lighting 101: Essential ambient lighting tips to transform your home in the cold season

Cohesive with the overall design, the décor also resonates well with the clean white home aesthetic. The sculptural furniture follows the same colour palette of white and cream. Abstract artwork is smartly placed in the living room to provide the much-needed splashes of colour to break the monotony of a neutral theme. Tall indoor plants add visual interest.

Following the sculptural décor theme, the mirror too consists of wavy edges. This design is popular on Pinterest as well. The dining table is near a window with a glossy, marble tabletop and wooden spiral base. It is paired with six matching chairs with light cream fabric upholstery.

One of the most impactful areas of the living room is the cosy corner, which includes a round lounge sofa, by a large window, perfect for sitting and reading and enjoying the skyline.

More about their work

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actor who has appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss season 14, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Celebrity Masterchef. Arbaz Patel has also participated in reality shows like Rise and Fall, and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.