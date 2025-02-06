Aamir Ali reveals he is 'not in touch with' daughter since divorce from Sanjeeda Sheikh, says he felt incapable of love

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh were among Indian television's star couples through their nine-year marriage. The couple separated just after the pandemic and finalised their divorce in 2021. In a new interview, Aamir has revealed how the divorce affected him and that he is no longer in touch with his daughter, Ayra. (Also read: Sanjeeda Shaikh breaks silence on ex-husband Aamir Ali’s response to her ‘partners who try to demotivate’ comment) Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh have a 4-year-old daughter, Ayra.

Aamir Ali on his divorce and daughter

Speaking with Bombay Times, Aamir said that he was 'not in touch with anyone' when asked if he spoke to Sanjeeda and Ayra. The actor added, "It's complicated, as I said. I wish everyone all the best and all the love, but I'm not (in touch). I don't want to talk about it. A lot was written because my ex and I (Sanjeeda) decided not to talk about it and keep each other's respect. Otherwise, it would have just been washing dirty linen in public. I don't think any of us wanted it. I never said anything against her, because we shared a relationship. I can never talk badly about anyone whom I've been with. People were speculating and writing whatever they wanted, but I can't do anything about it."

Aamir opened up on the time after his divorce when he felt that was not capable enough to love. He shared, "Somewhere deep down inside I realised I was struggling with my heart. Sometimes you feel everything is normal, but then you don't know what is going on. Last year I was meeting a lot of people but the minute something happens, I run away. I started thinking, ‘I don't think I'm capable enough (to love) anymore’."

The actor added that the phase ended when he met his current girlfriend Ankita Kukreti, who made him realise that 'I still have a heart'.

Aamir Ali's career

Aamir Ali has been active in the Indian TV and streaming world for over 20 years. He has appeared in prominent TV soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. He and Sanjeeda won dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2007. Aamir has also appeared in films like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, I Hate Luv Storys, and Faraaz. The actor was last seen in the JioCinema show Doctors.