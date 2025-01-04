Aamir Ali says he was 'tired' of doing the same thing over and over on TV: You lose your excitement | Exclusive

Aamir Ali has been part of the television scene in India for just a little under two decades. The actor has been part of some of the most iconic shows, such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Dil Mein Hai, and FIR. However, the actor tells HT in an exclusive chat that after a while, television tired him out. (Also read: Aamir Ali reacts to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh throwing shade on him: 'Washing dirty linen in public isn't my class') Aamir Ali plays a neurosurgeon in his new show, Doctors.

Aamir Ali on OTT vs television as mediums

While promoting his new web series, Doctors, Aamir talks about the limitations of the television medium and how OTT has freed artists like him. Elaborating on how OTT allows actors to play diverse roles with more detailed character arcs, he says, "This is why we are doing OTT and such projects."

Aamir adds, "I have done a lot of television, and I was tired. I wanted to do something interesting, so I left that, and I came here (to OTT) so that I get a chance to do something refreshing that excites me. You lose your excitement doing the same thing over and over again."

Aamir Ali on his role in Doctors

In Doctors, a medical drama from Siddharth P Malhotra, Aamir plays Dr Dhawal, a top neurosurgeon, who is reduced to being a general physician after a botched surgery causes him partial paralysis. Talking about the role, he says, "He has a demon he is battling. There is something he wants for himself in life, but he can't do it now, and that has dragged him into a negative space. That was a nice thing to explore in the character."

Doctors also stars Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patell, and Vivaan Shah. The show began streaming on JioCinema on December 27.