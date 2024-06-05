Aamir Ali reacts to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh throwing shade on him: 'Washing dirty linen in public isn't my class'

Aamir reacts to Sanjeeda recent remark

Aamir said, “Not everything that she and I say about one another is about us. We have not been together for nearly five years now. She must have gone through something like that in that period, I guess. Ours is an old story now which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with.”

What Sanjeeda had said about partners

Recently, speaking with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda spoke about partners and had said, "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It’s better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that’s what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important.”

She had also added, “I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened with me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?’ But to overcome all of that, to think like that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed."

About Aamir and Sanjeeda

Aamir and Sanjeeda met on the sets of the television show Kya Dil Mein Hai. They dated for several years and got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in 2018. The couple separated two years later in 2020 and got divorced in 2021. After the divorce proceedings, Sanjeeda won their daughter’s custody. As per News18, Aamir in 2022 had shared that he wasn't allowed to meet their daughter for nearly ten months.