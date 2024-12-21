Sanjeeda Shaikh breaks silence on ex-husband Aamir Ali’s response to her ‘partners who try to demotivate’ comment

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who rang in her 40th birthday on December 20, says that her five-year-old daughter Ayra Ali has transformed her in ways she never anticipated. “My daughter has changed the game for me. I feel stronger than any man on this planet. I’m more motivated to do good work, make more money, and to give her the best that she wants in life,” says the actor, sharing the immense joy and strength that motherhood has brought her. Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda, who shares Ayra with her ex-husband, actor Aamir Ali, explains how her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother. “I’m a very non-social person,” she admits, “but now, I’ve started going out for her. Also, when I’m going for an award, the key thing is just to get the award at home because my child learns about them and because she thinks my mom has come first in the class. It’s wonderful.”

The actor, who garnered praise for her role as Waheeda in the web show Heeramandi released earlier this year, further reflects on the years spent juggling work and motherhood.

Sanjeeda shares how she now makes a conscious effort to prioritise family time. “After working for so many years, I’ve realised that it’s so important to spend time with your family, whether it’s taking them out for a holiday or just going out with them,” she says, adding, “In our world, with work and shooting, we sometimes forget to do all of that. So now, I make sure that I take my child for a holiday, I take her for safaris, I take her out, and I spend as much time as possible.”

Expressing the unmatched joy of motherhood, Sanjeeda says, “I think there’s no bigger heroism than being a mother. I feel like I’m the hero of her life.”

Sanjeeda on Aamir's response to her ‘men who try to demotivate’ comment

With all her focus on Ayra, Sanjeeda finds that her view on companionship has changed. “My companion is my child and my family. And I personally feel that it’s just not your partner or your boyfriend; I think it’s your family. It’s the company that matters to me,” she explains, adding, “It’s the people whom I’m surrounded with, and I’m lucky to be surrounded by great energy, great people. I feel that you need to have those people in your life who keep you motivated.”

She also addresses recent statements where she mentioned “men who try to demotivate you”. In an interview with Hautterfly, Sanjeeda had said, “There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It’s better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that’s what I did for myself because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important.”

The comment had provoked a response from ex-husband, actor Aamir Ali, who said discussing personal matters publicly was “not his class”. “Ours is an old story now which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with,” he told News18.

Now, on Aamir's response to her comments, Shaikh says, “I’ve matured since then. I’ve realised that not every situation requires a reaction. I’m truly happy in my own world. I believe in karma, and so I focus on enjoying life. I’m fortunate to have wonderful people in my life who always support me, along with a beautiful child. I truly believe in - Dimaag jitna saaf rakhoge, uthna khush rahoge.”

The actor and Ali divorced in 2021, after nearly nine years of marriage.

Ask if she’s open to a new relationship and Shaikh, who was linked to actor Harshvardhan Rane, has a lighthearted response: “Main toh normal ladki hu, toh why not? Any normal person should be open to a relationship."

"I’m a person who can move on very quickly. There are good and bad phases (in life). But what is important is how you bounce back. I look forward to that,” she wraps up.