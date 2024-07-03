HT City Exclusive | Aamir Ali visits Majnu Ka Tila for the first time: Delhi is not a place, it’s a whole vibe

Not letting the scorching heat deter his spirits, actor Aamir Ali wore his most colourful and summery shirt, as he stepped out with us to take a stroll in the lanes of North Delhi’s famous hang-out spot, Majnu Ka Tila. The actor, who was last seen in web show Lootere, was at his happiest and candid best as he tried the much popular Laphing, Bobba, and much more. Aamir Ali in Majnu Ka Tila

What brings you to Delhi?

For Ali, it’s work that brings him to the capital. “I have a few friends in Delhi, but I come here when there’s work and I chill with them before or after my commitments. Earlier when I did events, I used to come here every month, and now it’s every two-three months. Jab pehle ghoomta tha, woh nahi kar paa raha hoon abhi. So, the next time I come here, I want to stay back for a longer time,” he tells us.

Food is the best!

Whenever the actor catches up with his friends in Delhi, he hangs out in South Delhi. “I like Dear Donna and Avocado cafe and the Qutub area, it has a lot of buzz and fun. I have also been to Khan market, but abhi do saal hogaye hain vahan gaye hue. Delhi is not just a place, it’s a whole vibe. Delhi ka khaana bahut hi tasty hai. I used to have many layovers in Delhi’s Safdarjung during my cabin crew days, I have eaten such good food here. I love eating the typical Indian food here. Ab jaake Bombay mai thoda better hone lag gya hai khaana,” shares Ali, who was a cabin crew professional before becoming entering the entertainment industry.

Delhi tour soon?

He reveals that he wants to plan and explore the capital more. “I want to do a Delhi tour, it has been years since I haven’t done it. Mujhe yahan ke Dargah jaana hai, and even Banglasahib Gurudwara. I visited all these places years back so I wish to revisit now. I want to eat those Mughlai street foods in Puraani Dilli that are so famous, people always keep talking about it. So, it’s a long wish list, let’s see when I am able to plan all this together,” he expresses.

Hop, shop, and eat at MKT!

The actor, visiting Majnu Ka Tila for the first time, was having a great time exploring the area. “I have never been here before. It’s nice, quite real, chill, and different. It’s street food and shopping that people are doing in this area. I really liked the Monastery, it’s very colourful,” he continues, “The food is also so interesting, Laphing was really good. I am not into much spicy food, so I like this kind of food. For me, it is a suitable place.”

Once upon a time in Delhi..

Before beginning his acting career, Ali was working in the cabin crew team for an airline. Sharing a story from one of his layovers, he shares, “I remember the first time when I came to Delhi for my first flight’s layover. It was three degrees in Delhi, and Bombay mai vo aadat nahi thi. We were four friends together and whenever we used to order food, third bite tak khaana thanda hojaata tha. Hum jaldi jaldi khaate the, ki chalo garam hai toh khaa lo. I would actually love to come here during winters for that nostalgia and weather, it is difficult here during summers. Everyone is habitual here, I don’t have that habit.”

Bombay vs Delhi

Ali is not very happy about the constant competition between Delhi and Bombay. He says, “Bombay is home as I was born and brought up there. But, I love Delhi. People are loud here (in Delhi), but they are loving also, so there is a difference between these two. I know there is a lot of competition between Delhi and Bombay always, but I don’t think it should be there. When it comes to food, fir toh Delhi hi jeetna chahiye.”