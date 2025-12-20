Inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s walk-in closet: Jimmy Choo heels, traditional juttis and more

Saumya Tandon, best known for her portrayal of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, is gaining significant attention for her latest film, Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial features Saumya as Ulfat Hasin, wife of Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna). Saumya Tandon give a tour of her walk-in closet(Instagram/Saumya Tandon)

While Saumya continues to remain in the spotlight for her performances, many of her fans remain eager to know about her life behind the camera.

A look at Saumya Tandon's closet and shoe collection

Saumya recently provided her fans a peek into her personal life in a conversation with Hauterrfly. The actor discussed her fashion choices as she showcased her walk-in closet and footwear collection.

In her house, the actor has a dedicated section for footwear, which comes with slider-style doors. Highlighting how this space remains close to her, Saumya said it is her "khazana".

Saumya said that she usually remains in a rush when getting ready and has kept her footwear placed in a way that makes it simple and quick for her to understand which one matches her outfit.

On being asked about her favourite one, she showed a gold and silver pair from Jimmy Choo, which has been a part of her collection for a long time. Also, she owns a pair of all-black Jimmy Choo heels that can be paired with most of the dresses.

Moreover, she has heels from Miu Miu that were gifted to her by her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh, and bought in Paris. But Saumya feels that her husband "wasted" money on them as they are uncomfortable to wear.

Apart from the gorgeous heels, her collection also features sneakers in different shades of yellow, blue, white, and red.

During the conversation, Saumya called herself a “jutti girl,” as she owns several designs in her collection. She thinks it is the "most beautiful piece of accessory" that people can wear with Indian dresses. She showed several designs, a few of them bought from Amritsar.

Saumya Tandon's walk-in closet

Saumya said her clothes remain stored in several rooms in the house and are not limited to a particular space.

At first, she highlighted her cotton dresses, stating that she has a "lot of homegrown brands." This includes "lots of linens and cottons" that she called her "go-to everyday wear.”

A key highlight was a 15-year-old all-black net dress that was gifted to her by her sister. Also, present was a powder blue high-low dress - the one she was spotted wearing at the Dhurandhar trailer launch.

When it comes to sarees, Saumya said she does not consider wearing heavy pieces and prefers light ones that are easy to carry. She shared that she wore nearly 500 sarees onscreen while appearing in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! However, at present, she has about 10-15 sarees only. Not merely focused on luxury, Saumya's walk-in closet showcases comfort and personal style.