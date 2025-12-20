R Madhavan reacts to jealousy buzz as Akshaye Khanna gets praise for his role in Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is continuing its strong run at the box office, with Akshaye Khanna earning widespread praise for his chilling turn as a ruthless gangster. Amid the film’s success, rumours have surfaced that R Madhavan is feeling sidelined with Akshaye grabbing the spotlight. Madhavan has now reacted to the buzz, making it clear that he is happy for Akshaye. In the film, Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in the film, while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch gang.

R Madhavan on Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan was asked about several social media users wondering if he is unhappy with Akshaye Khanna getting all the spotlight for his role in the spy thriller, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Reacting to it, Madhavan added, “Not at all! I cannot be happier for Akshaye. He deserves every bit of the adulation he is getting. What a talented actor! And to be so grounded. He could be giving a million interviews. But he is sitting in his new home, enjoying the silence that he has always cherished. I mean, I thought I was the underplayer when it came to public attention. But Akshaye Khanna is on another level. He just doesn’t care. Success, failure are all the same to him,” said Madhavan.

Madhavan added, “Just being part of Dhurandhar is enough. The film is making history, and I am glad to be part of it. Neither Akshaye nor the director Aditya Dhar are interested in cashing in on the success.”

About Dhurandhar

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in the film, while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch gang.

The film tells the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer, infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to relay sensitive information to India. Dhurandhar has been seeing a stellar run at the box office via a strong word of mouth. The film has collected over ₹483 crore at the box office in India in 15 days.