Dhurandhar box office day 15 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film shows no sign of slowing down, crosses 465 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on a sensational run ever since it was released in theatres on December 5. The spy thriller opened to mixed reviews but received a thunderous response from fans and audiences alike, who filled theatres to watch the Aditya Dhar directorial. The film has now spent two weeks at the box office, yet it has shown no signs of slowing down. Dhurandhar box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected ₹ 9.08 crore on Friday, by 6 PM. This brings the total collection of the film to a staggering ₹ 469.58 crore. The film collected ₹ 207.25 crore by the end of its first week in theatres, beating Pushpa 2’s record of collecting ₹196.50 crore in Hindi in seven days in week 2. What's more? Dhurandhar went on to show growth in its second week, standing at ₹ 253.25 crore. Dhurandhar is expected to cross ₹470 crore by the end of Friday.

Dhurandhar now faces competition at the box office with the release of Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash. The James Cameron film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. All eyes will be on Dhurandhar to see if it can maintain its momentum in the upcoming days.

About the film

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios have produced the film.

The first instalment of the two-part series follows Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who’s later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrating a Baloch gang in Pakistan. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.