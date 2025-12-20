‘Dhurandhar is built like a man’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna’s film, Aditya Dhar replies

Since the last two weeks, ever since its release in theatres, Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has been roaring at the box office. The internet is full of viral reels based on the spy action thriller, whereas Akshaye Khanna has become a social media sensation. Starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent in Pakistan alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025. Not just fans but even celebrities can’t seem to get enough. Just this morning, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his official handle to review Dhurandhar .

Lauding the film as well as the entire team, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted: “DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly 🙏🏻 Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices 🙏🏻.”

Responding to this appreciation post for Dhurandhar shared by Sandeep, Aditya Dhar wrote: “Thank you, my Dearest Sandeep. Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction — your words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong. Two filmmakers, different paths—yet walking as brothers toward a stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country. Cinema remembers the brave, not the agreeable. ❤️🙏”

When the first look of Ranveer Singh was shared from Dhurandhar, it was widely compared to Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 film Animal. But on release, audiences realised how the two films, their premise and characters are extremely different. Dhurandhar 2 will now release in theatres on March 19 next year. Meanwhile, the sequel to Ranbir’s Animal, titled Animal Park, is expected to go on floors in 2027.