Kumaon’s tranquillity comes to Delhi through canvases

The serene landscapes from India’s mountainous regions make for a sight that’s waiting to be captured. Often artists who grow up among such scenic views, admit how Nature becomes their muse. From resplendent compositions that depict faraway hills and trees to sketched portraits showcasing the local traditions, the canvases at an upcoming group show, titled Pahad ke Rang, will have it all.

Bringing the beauty of the mountains to the plains of Delhi, the show has recent works by 22 artists, who are mostly students of fine arts belonging to the villages of Uttarakhand. And taking to their brushes, to create on canvas their beautiful state in all its breathtaking landscapes, cultures and people, are the students from Kumaon University. “One of the core motifs I use are the scenes that I regularly encounter in my village and my home,” says Akarshan Bora, one of the participating artists who belongs to Nainital and studied fine arts in the hilly city, too. “For instance, the earthen chulha used in the daily working of women in my village, which is a way of life here. Mud is a big part of our life in the mountains. So I try to bring that in my paintings, too.”

The participating artists in this show indulged in an art workshop last month; and this exhibition is a resultant of the same. Bora, who was involved in street art work and wall paintings before setting up CBC (capacity building centre) art studio last year, shares how he makes art classes and workshops available for students in the Kumaoni region. “I’ve tried to mentor the participating artists and help them put together the show. We have been able to accomplish this along with Udhyam, an organisation that works in the region of Kumaon, to help scale up business and livelihoods.”

Artist Shivani Vishwakarama’s Shades of Kumaon merges art with the traditional Kumaoni textile traditions.

“I often ask myself, which colours and shades will the next generation inherit from us?” says Shivani Vishwakarama, an art student, who is exhibiting five of her works at the forthcoming exhibition. She explains her art: “I work a lot around the folk imagery from the region, and my works merge art and textile. In one of the artworks I’ve created, I show a woman in a saree that shows the beautiful textile traditions of pichora that is native to the Kumaoni region. I also try to include regional folk art forms like Aipan, in my works.”

Ritu Phulara, another native of Nainital, who is studying fine arts in Almora, is also participating in this show. She works in the acrylic medium, and is hugely inspired by the landscape of Uttarakhand. She explains, “I love the mountains since I’ve grown up here, and I like to bring their peace, calm and gravitas to my paintings. It becomes easy for me add my own artistic vision to the paintings because of my roots here. Jo cheeze kahin kho gayi hai shehron ki taraf bhaagte bhaagte, woh main bahar laana chahti hun apne kaam se.”

Artist Bharti Saini’s Jyoti Patta is one of the many glimpses into Kumaon’s folk culture.

Catch It Live

What: Pahad Ke Rang

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 19 and 20

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

