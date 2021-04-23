Locks, stock and barrel: The Wknd Puzzle with Dilip D’Souza

Five friends — Tukaram, Moon-Moon, Ekavali, Pancham and Quadros — own hair salons near each other. The salons have 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 chairs, not necessarily in the order of the names. They each use a different brand of shampoo, are each patronised by a different celebrity, and have different names. Each has a different price for a haircut too: ₹200, 400, 2000, 3000 and 4000 (again, not necessarily in any order).

* Miley has never paid more than ₹2,000 for a haircut; Saif never less than ₹3,000.

* The Hairtistry salon uses Gardener shampoo.

* Ranbir cannot stand the sight of Tukaram.

* The salon with 1 chair is named either “Hair and There” or “Hairible”.

* Either Moon-Moon or the Hairsupply salon uses Fadindia shampoo.

* Pancham recently bought 3 new chairs for his salon.

* Nole shampoo features at the 2-chair salon.

* Quadros has 5 chairs in his salon.

* The ₹4,000 haircut includes a rinse with Nole shampoo.

* Saif patronises either Tukaram or Quadros.

* Moon-Moon charges ₹3,000 for cutting your hair, and gives you a tiny tube of toothpaste to take home.

* Miley likes having her hair cut in complete privacy, so she pays for the other two chairs in the salon to remain empty.

* The Hilhairity salon has always used shampoo from The Bobby Shop.

* Quadros’s haircut is not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either.

* But the Hair and There salon is the cheapest.

* The 5-chair salon charges exactly double what the 3-chair salon does.

* Hairtistry has 5 chairs.

* Saif pays exactly ten times the price Lara does, for a haircut.

* Ranbir avoids salons with too many chairs.

Questions:

* What is the name of the salon Katrina patronises?

* What do you pay for a haircut with Bisemme shampoo?

* Bonus: What do the five friends’ names tell you, if anything?

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers:

* Katrina has been a fixture at Hilhairity since it opened.

* A Bisemme-shampooed haircut will set you back by just ₹200.

* Bonus: The names are just plays on words for numbers in different languages (but have nothing to do with the number of chairs in their respective salons).

- EKavali (Ek is One in Marathi)

- TU-karam (for Two in English)

- MOON-MOON (Moonu is Three in Tamil)

- QUAdros (Quatre is Four in French)

- PANCHam (Paanch is Five in Hindi)