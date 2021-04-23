Locks, stock and barrel: The Wknd Puzzle with Dilip D’Souza
Five friends — Tukaram, Moon-Moon, Ekavali, Pancham and Quadros — own hair salons near each other. The salons have 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 chairs, not necessarily in the order of the names. They each use a different brand of shampoo, are each patronised by a different celebrity, and have different names. Each has a different price for a haircut too: ₹200, 400, 2000, 3000 and 4000 (again, not necessarily in any order).
* Miley has never paid more than ₹2,000 for a haircut; Saif never less than ₹3,000.
* The Hairtistry salon uses Gardener shampoo.
* Ranbir cannot stand the sight of Tukaram.
* The salon with 1 chair is named either “Hair and There” or “Hairible”.
* Either Moon-Moon or the Hairsupply salon uses Fadindia shampoo.
* Pancham recently bought 3 new chairs for his salon.
* Nole shampoo features at the 2-chair salon.
* Quadros has 5 chairs in his salon.
* The ₹4,000 haircut includes a rinse with Nole shampoo.
* Saif patronises either Tukaram or Quadros.
* Moon-Moon charges ₹3,000 for cutting your hair, and gives you a tiny tube of toothpaste to take home.
* Miley likes having her hair cut in complete privacy, so she pays for the other two chairs in the salon to remain empty.
* The Hilhairity salon has always used shampoo from The Bobby Shop.
* Quadros’s haircut is not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either.
* But the Hair and There salon is the cheapest.
* The 5-chair salon charges exactly double what the 3-chair salon does.
* Hairtistry has 5 chairs.
* Saif pays exactly ten times the price Lara does, for a haircut.
* Ranbir avoids salons with too many chairs.
Questions:
* What is the name of the salon Katrina patronises?
* What do you pay for a haircut with Bisemme shampoo?
* Bonus: What do the five friends’ names tell you, if anything?
Scroll down for the answers.
.
.
.
.
.
Answers:
* Katrina has been a fixture at Hilhairity since it opened.
* A Bisemme-shampooed haircut will set you back by just ₹200.
* Bonus: The names are just plays on words for numbers in different languages (but have nothing to do with the number of chairs in their respective salons).
- EKavali (Ek is One in Marathi)
- TU-karam (for Two in English)
- MOON-MOON (Moonu is Three in Tamil)
- QUAdros (Quatre is Four in French)
- PANCHam (Paanch is Five in Hindi)
